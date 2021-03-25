Xbox adds two more colour options for the Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft has unveiled two new colours of Xbox Wireless Controllers for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

These two new colour options were unveiled by Xbox Wire and they’re certainly eye-catching. The Electric Volt colour is essentially somewhere between lime green and a yellow fluorescent highlighter, complete with a white backplate and black shoulder buttons. Xbox has always been heavily associated with the colour green, so we can definitely see what they’re going for here.

According to the Xbox Wire post, this colour is inspired by “energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design.”. It mainly looks like a tennis ball, but you could definitely lose this controller in a pile of Air Jordans. It also continues Microsoft’s electricity-themed naming conventions, following on from the Shock Blue and Pulse Red controller colours that have already been released.

The other colour option that was revealed is Daystrike Camo, which is a red, black, and grey camouflage pattern. Again, this follows on from the previous Camo Special Edition controllers that Xbox has already released, namely the Night Ops Camo and Arctic Camo controllers.

If you’re environmentally conscious, you’ll also be thrilled to hear that Xbox has incorporated post-consumer recycled resins into the construction of these controllers for the first time, which means they’re better for the environment, even if one of them does look like it's made out of radioactive material.

The Electric Volt controller will have an MSRP of $64.99 and launches on April 27 in most Xbox markets worldwide. The Daystrike Camo Special Edition is slightly more expensive at $69.99 and launches on May 4. These controllers are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. They’re also backwards compatible with the Xbox One too.