The Witcher Netflix series showrunner reveals she's planning for seven seasons

While the first season of The Witcher Netflix series may still be over a month away, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's already planning years into the future. Speaking to our sister publication SFX magazine for the latest issue, Hissrich revealed that she's already mapped out seven seasons.

“Oh hell, yeah!" she said, after being asked about her plans. "Second season? I’ve done it for seven seasons!"

"We don’t have a second season yet – God willing we will – but right now it’s just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’" she continued. "The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

Will all the characters, then, makes it to the end of the first season? “Well, not all," Hissrich added. "I can’t promise you that they’re all very much alive.”

The showrunner also spoke about the "really human stories" being told in the series. “Yes there are monsters, and yes, there will be a lot of blood – but there’s also a family coming together," she said. "To me, that really has been the theme of the first season: ‘What makes a family? how does a family find each other? Why are they meant to be together?’ People who may not think they are fantasy fans will come and find that they are.”

You can read the entire Witcher Netflix series feature, including more from Hissrich, plus quotes from Henry Cavill, in the new issues of SFX, which reaches store shelves this Wednesday. Meanwhile, The Witcher Netflix series release date was announced recently, with first eight episodes reaching the streaming service on 20 December.

If you're a fan of SFX, you can even subscribe so that you never miss an issue. We’re currently running an offer where you can subscribe from as little as £10.25 every three months. Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply).