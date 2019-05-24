Win a copy of the new Stranger Things prequel novel!

Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix very soon (July 4), but if you can’t wait that long to get your next fix of the ‘80s sci-fi/horror show, there’s a new prequel novel (the second in a series) to enjoy, Darkness on the Edge of Town.

It centres on Hawkins Police Department chief Jim Hopper, revealing secrets about his life as a detective in New York City in 1977. Back then, Hopper (recently returned home from Vietnam) took matters into his own hands to investigate a series of brutal murders, going undercover amongst the city’s street gangs. Written by Adam Christopher, author of the acclaimed Empire State, the book’s available to buy in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats from May 28.

Thanks to publishers Century we have 10 hardback copies (RRP £20) to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.