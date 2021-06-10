Where to buy RTX 3070 Ti - these stores are the places to check

Today's the day where knowing where to but RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards is going to be super important - but also super difficult. The latest Ti card, and newest card of any strip, to join the 30-series family, the RTX 3070 Ti gets upgraded RAM and a boost in performance over its namesake-brethren and is going to be hot stuff when it releases today, Thursday, June 10 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Cutting to the chase, below are some quick links for both US and UK readers who are trying to get in position ahead of time - these stores will be the best bets for RTX 3070 Ti cards come Thursday. Below that, we've highlighted a few US retailers for convenience.

RTX 3070 Ti retailer list

The RTX 3070 Ti will come in at a tantalizing $599 / £529, making it one of the most desirable cards in the range. And probably leaving a slightly sour taste in the mouth of anyone who managed to buy an RTX 3070 or even 3080 in the last six months or so. It'll be tough as nails, once again, to get either of these cards, but we'll be here when the launch hopefully guiding you to the right place and, with a bit of luck, a new graphics card.

As a refresher, the RTX 3070 Ti receives a boost in its very core, so to speak, with its VRAM being compromised of the new GDDR6X RAM, and there being 8GB of the stuff. This results in the Ti having 6,144 CUDA cores, a neat increase on the regular 3070's 5,888 cores. In terms of generation-on-generation performance measures, the RTX 3070 Ti will offer 1.5x that of the RTX 2070 Super, and it's going to be an ideal candidate for those looking to nail 1440p gaming, and maybe bridging to 4K.

The RTX 3070 has been the most popular 30-series card according to Nvidia, and that's no surprise as we really like its positioning in the range. The 3070 Ti, however, means that it has taken the biscuit in terms of attractiveness, for us, and is likely to make a charge up the internet's best graphics card lists.

Best Buy

The big online and bricks-and-mortar retailer has been one of the most reliable stockers - or at least, listers - of the newest cards regularly throughout these trying times. They should be at the top of your pile for bookmarking and camping.

Amazon

The online mega-retailer has managed to stock everything under the sun but has been somewhat quiet on the RTX cards front. But, you never know, and it's definitely worth a try and always worth trying and having open in case stock pops. The retailer is known to do it with random PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock drops, so why not for graphics cards?

Newegg

The stalwart PC components seller will definitely have RTX 3070 Ti listings as it has done for every other card thus far. Whether you can buy them is another thing, of course, but the listings should be live, examinable, and thus worth a pop.

Walmart

Like Amazon, this big retailer has been a little quiet on the graphics card stock too, but, like Amazon, it's always worth having open and searching within.

And if you're interested in seeing what the latest stock situation is with the other Team Green graphics cards - and machines powered by them - then these pages are going to be of interest:

