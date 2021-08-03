Where to buy RTX 3060: your best chances for finding stock

The RTX 3060 has become, arguably, the most desired of the 30-series line and that's not without merit. In short, it's a budget graphics card that can outperform the RTX 2070, the juggernaut of a card from not too long ago, for a lot less.

That's an impressive metric to measure for sure, so it's no surprise that many would-be PC builders have sought after it since launch (11 months ago) and continue to pine for it in their collections the world over.

US RTX 3060 stock most likely at: Amazon | Newegg | Best Buy

UK RTX 3060 stock most likely at: Amazon | Currys | Ebuyer | Box | CCL

Sadly, finding RTX 3060 stock is a little more complicated than it would otherwise be, were there not a global pandemic seriously comprising production on electronics; including the RTX 30-series graphics cards.

With this thought in mind, we'll tell it to you straight, you're highly unlikely to find RTX 3060 stock at its asking price from even the largest retailers. As a result, don't expect massive savings or bundle deals here, just having the cards for an acceptable price is deal enough in this context, we're saddened to report.

RTX 3060 price

We've thrown around words like 'budget' for a good reason; the RTX 3060 has an MSRP of $329 and an RRP of £300, meaning that its price-to-performance ratio is simply exemplary - in the unlikely event that you can find one for its retail price.

That's right, as we've seen with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 Ti after it, the RTX 3060 continues to be elusive from market, ensuring that when it's available, it's carrying an inflated cost, too.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Where to buy RTX 3060 - US

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Amazon) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Amazon)

At this point in time, Amazon is pretty much completely out of any kind of RTX 3060 stock, though it's likely that, should a restock happen, Amazon would be one of the first places to get them in sooner than most. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Best Buy) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Best Buy)

Anyone hoping that Best Buy would have some kind of activity on the RTX 3060 front is, for now, going to be disappointed. Every listing on its site is sold out and a restock at this point in time is unclear. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Newegg) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Newegg)

If you're interested in stock, and have little regard for the asking prices, Newegg does have the card on sale, including gaming desktops rocking the cards for around $1,100 onwards, which seems fair to us and definitely the preferable solution here. View Deal

Where to buy RTX 3060 - UK

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Amazon) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Amazon)

Across the pond, Amazon does not have much in the way of RTX 3060 stock to speak of. As iterated upon above, however, when refreshes and restocks begin to roll in, whenever that may be, Amazon is likely to be one of, if not the first place that gets them. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Currys) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Currys)

As with other members of the RTX 30-series family, Currys is completely out of RTX 3060 graphics cards of any description, and it's currently unknown when a restock could reappear again soon. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check EBuyer) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check EBuyer)

If you're all right with spending a little more on your graphics card, EBuyer might have you covered. You can currently pick up a 12GB RTX 3060 for £589.99 which isn't too out there in our opinions. It should be noted, most of the stock is marked as 'coming soon' so it's likely a restock is on the way at RRP. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Box) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Box)

The prices on the individual RTX 3060 graphics cards aren't exactly as competitive as some other retailers are currently offering them for, but Box has some fantastic gaming laptops starting at just £999 that feature the graphics card inside; which we think is an excellent value for money. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check CCL Computers) Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check CCL Computers)

A smaller name in the PC market, perhaps, but one that's currently hosting overclocked 12GB RTX 3060 graphics cards for just over £500 a piece; not too bad considering the price-to-performance ratio in our eyes. View Deal

Hope isn't lost completely for the rest of the RTX 30-series range; stock has been appearing sporadically throughout both the US and UK, but it could cost more than anticipated for the cards on their own.

Graphics card stock

RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | Where to buy RTX 3080 | Where to buy RTX 3090

Laptop deals and stock

RTX 3060 laptop | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock

RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC | RTX 3090 PC

If you're in the mood for re-evaluating your PC in line with the arrival of the 30-series cards, then check out our takes on the best CPU for gaming you can get, not to mention the best RAM for gaming. We've got you covered for an audio upgrade too with our best PC headsets for gaming.