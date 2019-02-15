When does Anthem come out? It's a complicated answer, but here are all the details

We're dangerously close to the launch of BioWare's upcoming Anthem game, so now is the time where a lot of people are wondering exactly when does Anthem come out? Now, usually with games that's a cut and dry answer, but thanks to EA's game subscription services, with Anthem it's a bit more complicated.

Technically, the official Anthem release date is Friday, February 22. But, thanks to the PC-based EA Origin Access, and the Xbox One-based EA Access subscription services, you can technically start playing from Friday, February 15. Here's how it all breaks down:

OK, so if you want to play Anthem like right now, you're going to need to subscribe to Origins Access on PC or EA Access on Xbox One. Here's how it works.

ORIGIN ACCESS ON PC

Cost - £3.99 / $4.99 a month or £19.99 / $29.99 per year

Anthem access level on Feb 15 - 10 hour trial

ORIGIN ACCESS PREMIER ON PC

Cost - £14.99 / $14.99 a month or £89.99 / $99.99 per year

Anthem access level on Feb 15 - Full game

EA ACCESS ON XBOX ONE

Cost - £3.99 / $4.99 a month or £19.99 / $29.99

Anthem access level on Feb 15 - 10 hour trial

What time do the Anthem servers go live on February 15?

The Anthem servers go live today, February 15, at the following times:

West Coast USA - 7AM PT

East Coast USA - 10AM ET

UK - 3PM GMT

Europe - 4PM CET

When does Anthem come out? February 22 for everyone else

Now if you're playing on PS4, you have no choice but to wait until February 22 for the real date as to when does Anthem come out. And if you're not willing to join up to EA Access or Origin Access, then that's when you'll get normal pre-order / digital store access to the game.

What time do the Anthem servers go live on February 22?

When Anthem actually launches on February 22, the servers will go live at the following times:

West Coast USA - 9PM PT (Feb 21)

East Coast USA - 12AM ET

UK - 5AM GMT

Europe - 6AM CET