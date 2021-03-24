What We Do in the Shadows spin-off heads to both The CW and HBO Max in landmark deal

What We Do in the Shadows spin-off Wellington Paranormal is the first co-acquisition between HBO Max and The CW, and means episodes will air on The CW first and head straight to HBO Max the next day.

Deadline reported the deal, and it's great news for HBO Max subscribers who don't want to have to wait for the season to end on The CW before getting enjoy the spooky comedy stylings of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. With previous similar deals, like with Batwoman, fans have had to avoid spoilers and find extra reserves of patience before they get their chance to watch.

Wellington Paranormal has aired three seasons in New Zealand so far, and this deal will cover all of them.

The Wellington Paranormal show is in the same mockumentary style as What We Do In The Shadows and follows the two police officers from the original film. O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) investigate supernatural activity as members of the Wellington PD's paranormal unit. Luckily for viewers, Wellington seems to have way more supernatural activity than one would expect from such a small town.

In an interview with the NZ Herald, co-writer Paul Yates explained how he ended up creating the series with Clement and Waititi.

"They invited some comedy friends round to see an early cut of What We Do in the Shadows. My favorite characters were the two cops and when I suggested a spin-off show, they said that they'd been thinking the same thing so they asked me to develop it."

In the UK, all episodes of Wellington Paranormal will be available as a boxset from April 5 on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.

