UFC live stream: watch Overeem vs Harris online tonight in Fight Night event

For the second time this week, we're gearing up to watch a UFC live stream online. UFC Fight Night's are back and we can tell you how to watch the action tonight. We've been waiting for this one since late last year folks, so if you want to watch the gigantic Alistair Overeem versus Walt Harris, we've got several options for you around the world. You only have about an hour left before the prelims begin too.

Walt Harris has a serious challenge on his hands tonight. With his 45 win history, Overeem has won against champions Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. On top of his impressive track record, Overeem also holds reach and weight advantages here. Harris isn’t a weak opponent though. He holds 13 wins, he’s ranked 9th in the heavyweight rankings and is a few years younger than Overeem.

Moving past the title fight, watch a fight night live stream tonight and you’ll also catch Claudia Gadelha go up against Angela Hill. Gadelha trained under the great Jose Aldo, was the youngest black belt in her gym’s history and has won 17 matches of her 21. That’s all before you look at her position as a 3-time world champion of BJJ - a monster achievement if Hill wins that one!

Finally, a fight lower down in the night, Edson Barboza will be fighting in his first ever Featherweight match. A man deemed by many as the greatest kicker in MMA, a host of record and some unbelievable knockouts, can he perform in this league as well?

Ready to stream Overeem vs Harris online? We’ve included details on how to watch it from a host of key countries using different streaming services.



UFC Fight Night live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC Fight Night online:

For anyone living in the US, the place you’ll find the best Overeem vs Harris live stream is ESPN+. This won’t be a big surprise to most sport fans with ESPN+ holding a heavy US dominance on sports.

How much will it cost you to watch this Fight Night? While it's not a PPV, you will need to pay for a subscription. There are a few options available but the best value is a combined bundle. In this bundle you get ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for an incredibly cheap price of $12.99. If you don’t care about Hulu or Disney Plus, ESPN alone will cost you $4.99.

Once you have your subscription, you simply need to tune in on Saturday, May 16 at 10pm ET.

Stream Overeem vs Wallis online in the UK:

Well, for any UK fans there is some good news and some bad news. Starting with the good news - this match up is easy to watch with the event being streamed live on BT Sport 1. That means you can easily watch it via Sky TV or a BT Sport monthly subscription.

Oh and the bad news…? Any UFC fan in the UK knows this already - it will be a late one. The event is set to kick off at around midnight for prelims and the final main card fighting starting around 2am.

And finally, some more good news to counteract - BT offers spoiler-free replays. Need your beauty sleep? You can simply skip the fight and watch it the next day without having your favourite fight ruined with results.

How to watch Overeem vs Wallis online in Canada

Calling all Canadian fans, whether you want to see Edson Barboza dip his toes into the Featherweight class or watch the giants Overeem and Harris destroy each other, TSN will be the place to go.

Download the TSN app and you'll get full access to the entire event. If you're already a big UFC fan based in Canada, you likely already have a TSN subscription but if you don't, it will cost you just $19.99 a month.

The Fight Night coverage will kick off at 7pm ET, 4PM PT on Saturday.

Live Stream UFC Fight Night online in Australia

If you're planning on tuning in for this UFC Fight Night from Australia, there are essentially two options. If it's just this one event you're looking for then Foxtel Now will be a solid option.

That's because by going through Kayo Sports for a Foxtel Now subscription, you can get a 14-day free trial allowing you to watch the match for free!

However, if you're an avid viewer of all things UFC then there will be a better option. Go for a UFC Fight Pass and you'll get access to this event...and every UFC event for the next year - not bad, right?!



Whichever way you plan on watching the event, the main card should start at around 7am AEDT on Sunday, May 17.

UFC Fight Night: Prelims

If you tune into the UFC live stream early for prelims, Matt Brown and Miguel Baeza will be entering into a Welterweight battle and Anthony Hernandez will go up against Kevin Holland in the middleweight class.

Move past that and there is Mike Davis vs Giga Chikadze (Featherweight), Cortney Casey vs Mara Romero Borella (Women’s Flyweight), Darren Elkins vs Nate Landwher (Featherweight) and rounding it off, Rodrigo Nasciemnto vs Don’Tale Mayes (Heavyweight).

UFC Fight Night: Main Card

The headline fight of this event is Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris in a Heavyweight matchup. That’s followed by the exciting Claudia Gadelha vs Angela Hill in Women’s Strawweight and Dan Ige vs Edson Barboza in Edson’s first ever Featherweight fight after dropping down a weight class.

Rounding it off is Eryk Anders vs Kryzysztof Jotko (middleweight) and Song Yadong vs Marlon Vera (Featherweight).