How to watch The Suicide Squad online - stream the new DC movie right now

The Suicide Squad is now out in both theaters and HBO Max, so you can stream the ultra-violent superhero movie from the comfort of your own home right now. The film has been receiving critical acclaim across the board, meaning it's sure to be one of the best movies in the genre releasing this year for sure; not to be missed.

Just as a reminder, you'll need to be signed up to the $14.99 per-month HBO Max subscription to watch The Suicide Squad online. Unfortunately, you will not be able to see it with the ad-supported $9.99 monthly plan. There's an upside to the more premium of the two plans, however, as with the former, you'll be able to stream in 4K and experience more movies day-in-day with their cinematic release dates, too.

Of course, once you've watched The Suicide Squad online, there's a myriad of movies to take your pick from on HBO Max. That includes recent additions like Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as the upcoming James Wan-helmed horror, flick Malignant and Clint Eastwood's new film Cry Macho this September. Don't forget to catch up on recent happenings in the DC Expanded Universe either, as Wonder Woman 1984 is also available on HBO Max.

Watch The Suicide Squad in order

Let's keep this concise. The Suicide Squad is not a full-on reboot or sequel to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad movie; instead, James Gunn's 2021 version acts as a soft reboot (this means it exists in the same universe but tells a completely different story). While Gunn may be best known nowadays for his Guardians of the Galaxy series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is essential viewing if you're interested in how to watch the Marvel movies in order, he has tried his hand at a superhero film of his own before - 2010's cult hit Super (shut up, crime!).

The premise for The Suicide Squad is similar, at least in setup, to David Ayer's lukewarm 2016 movie, though far more violent and accurate to the original source material as a result. Idris Elba's Bloodsport is forced by the returning Amanda Waller (played once again by Viola Davis) to assemble Task Force X in an attempt extract a mysterious entity from a heavily guarded jungle hideout.

More old faces do indeed make their return as well, including fan favorite Harley Quinn (portrayed by Margot Robbie) and Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) leading the group under strict under instruction from Amanda Waller. It's the new blood injected into this movie which gives the film its own separate look, feel and tone from its predecessor including the likes of Peacemaker (John Cena), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and Savant (Michael Rooker) into the mix.

Want to catch up on characters like Harley Quinn? Here's how to see their story in order:

For a broader look at how the DC universe fits together, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order. You can also check out our The Suicide Squad set visit right here.

Watch The Suicide Squad - USA

HBO Max | $14.99 per month HBO Max | $14.99 per month

The only way to watch The Suicide Squad online is to have a subscription to HBO Max's ad-free version, which not only gives you access to the movie, but also the ability to download and view movies and TV from any supported devices as well as 4K capabilities for the best picture quality possible - all for less than the cost of one cinema ticket!

Watch The Suicide Squad in your region

Is it possible to watch The Suicide Squad online outside of the USA? At the time of writing, no. The film is streaming exclusively via HBO Max, and it's unavailable outside of North America. As such, the only way to see it in the likes of the UK and Australia would be visiting the cinema.

