How to watch Mulan online - stream the live-action movie without the premium cost

This year has been a mess in so many ways, but at least we can watch Mulan 2020 without having to leave the comfort of home now. Why? Because the live-action remake became available to all Disney Plus members this December 4, and at no extra cost to users. In other words, you're able to stream Mulan whenever and wherever you want - so long as you've got a Disney Plus subscription, anyway. If you haven't picked up a membership yet, don't worry. It's easy, and we've listed the best deals for you below. No matter which offer you choose, you'll also be able to take advantage of the full Disney Plus library (allowing you to see Pixar's new film Soul when it launches on Christmas Day).

Originally launched as a part of Disney's new Premier Access service a few months ago, the streaming service is finally lifting restrictions and allowing us to watch Mulan without paying anything extra. It's been a long time coming; because you needed to pay between $30 and £20 for Mulan Premier Access depending on your region, it being available for free to all members with a Disney Plus sign-up is a good way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year. And although it's now available on DVD or Blu-Ray, being able to stream Mulan via Disney Plus is still much cheaper overall.

Which is just as well - this version of Mulan offers a grander, more cinematic version than the 1998 animation. As an adaptation of the Ballad of Mulan from Chinese folklore, it follows the eldest daughter of an ailing warrior as she secretly takes his place to fight off invaders.

Ready? Let's get down to business: we've got everything you need to watch Mulan below.

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream Mulan in the United States? Disney Plus is the only way. Now that its Premier Access exclusivity is over, anyone with a Disney Plus membership will be able to watch Mulan 2020 whenever they like. A standard month is just $6.99, and you can always cancel once you've had your fill of the streaming service - there's no contract. Keen to nab maximum value for money? There's an offer that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. It's easily the top Disney Plus bundle around.

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Keen to watch Mulan online? Don't worry, it's easy. Simply grab a single month of the Disney Plus streaming service and you're away. You can always cancel before the next month rolls over if you don't fancy sticking around, too. Interested in keeping your Disney Plus membership? You won't be bored. Besides the ability to stream Mulan, Disney Plus also features hit shows like The Mandalorian and 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

Good news, everyone! Brits are able to stream Mulan via Disney Plus from 4 December 2020, allowing us to catch up on one of this year's biggest movies for just under £6. There's plenty of other content to see once you've finished with the live-action remake, too. Disney Plus is armed with everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Pixar movies, and that means you can watch Mulan online before switching to hundreds of hours of films from your favourite franchises.

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Looking to stream Mulan in Australia? No problem - you can watch Mulan online via Disney Plus for less than $10. That'll get you a single month's membership, and you can then decide whether you want to continue once you've binged the film (a sub is easy to cancel, after all). We'd say it's worth keeping a Disney Plus subscription, though; there's a lot to watch on the service, ranging from Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian to an upcoming Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.View Deal

Got Disney Plus in your region? You should be able to stream Mulan; it's available anywhere Disney Plus is. Just remember, you'll need to have (or buy) an active Disney Plus membership before watching the movie itself. Prices vary from place to place, so click the link above to see how much it costs in your area. Unable to sign up because Disney Plus isn't available in your region? Don't worry - Disney Plus release dates for the rest of the globe are staggered, but the company has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so.

