Watch Dogs: Legion 5.6 update will be its last

Watch Dogs: Legion 5.6 was the last update for the game despite only being released a year and three months ago.

According to a post on the game’s official website , the 5.6 patch was the last update coming to the game; however, players "can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards." Also featured in the post were details about Watch Dogs: Legion’s current season which "will run until January 22, 2022. Followed by Season 5 Stripes."

Once Stripes has launched, players will be able to re-experience seasons three, four, and five as they return to the game in cycles, offering the chance to acquire rewards that they may have missed out on previously. This includes a modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket and Jackson’s mask and clothing set.

Although this is potentially disappointing news for fans who are still actively playing through Watch Dogs: Legion, the development team took the opportunity to thank players for playing the game and express their gratitude for having worked on it. The post reads: "We couldn't be prouder of the game we've created, and we appreciate all of you who've joined us on this journey in London over the year. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion!"

If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Watch Dogs: Legion yet, there is another way to immerse yourself in London life - without actually visiting the city yourself. Comic publisher Behemoth has actually released a series of Watch Dogs: Legion comic books which began rolling out in November 2021. The four-issue series follows journalist Louise Hartford who meets Adam Logan (aka Spiral - a London DJ) whilst investigating mysterious disappearances in Kennington Oval Camp.