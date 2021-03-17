Warzone season 3 - release date, new map details and more

Warzone season 3 is coming, we know that much, but what info do we have on things like release date, when Season 2 will end, and rumors of a new Warzone map? Coming up we'll run through everything we currently know about the new Warzone season 3's imminent arrival, and what it might mean for the battle royal. 250 players on a 1980s themed Russian mountain map anyone?

When does Warzone Season 2 end?

(Image credit: Activision)

Handily, we can take a guess at when Warzone season 2 will end because of the Battle Pass reset date. At the time of writing it says 34-ish days until the pass resets, which takes us up to April 21. As that date gets close expect more things to happen, like zombies and map changes as momentum builds for the new season.

When does Warzone Season 3 start?

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone season 3 is very likely to start on, or the day after, April 21. Previous seasons saw the update procedure start the day before the Battle Pass was due to end and the switch over was almost instant, with the new season starting the day after the previous one ended. So expect the Warzone Season 3 release date be April 22. It's unlikely we'll see anything like Fortnite's overtime challenges stringing things out, or any other delays. As we get closer to the date, though, the arrival and size of updates should give us a better steer on how things are going.

Will there be a new Warzone season 3 map?

(Image credit: Activision)

This is the big one. All the rumors point to a new Warzone map for season 3, based in the Ural mountains. Current rumors, in-game chatter, leaks, and data mining suggest that Verdansk will be overrun with zombies and a Warzone nuke event will destroy it as a result. This will usher in a new map set in Cold War's Ural mountains that will be 1980s themed. We've already seen some larger scale Ural maps in Cold War's Fireteam and Outbreak modes, which could well be testing and integrating the location into Warzone before it completely takes over. Interestingly the Cold War Fireteam map Ruka has the file name "wz_forest", which could suggest the various Ural mountain maps that have been appearing are sections of a larger map waiting to be fitted together.

Warzone season 3 player count - is 250 players too many?

(Image credit: Activision)

This is one of the more nebulous rumors, however several leakers seem to be suggesting we could see Warzone season 3 have 250 players. There's some support from rumors that the new map supposedly has more Points of Interest than Verdask - leading people to think it's bigger to support the increased player count. However, this seems to be one of the more 'pinch of salt' additions to the info leaking out. It's certainly not one of the more popular ideas considering the issues people think the game already has from 150 players.