Warzone Cleaver: How to get the terrifying melee weapon in the Halloween event

The Warzone Cleaver melee weapon is available as part of the Haunting of Verdansk event, which is the Halloween themed update for the battle royale game. There are plenty of timed rewards exclusive to the event that you can obtain from the Warzone Trick or Treat locations, including the Cleaver melee weapon. Here's how to get the Warzone Cleaver in the Halloween event in Call of Duty Warzone.

How to get the Warzone Cleaver

(Image credit: Activision)

Obtaining all the Haunting of Verdansk rewards is a matter of opening Trick or Treat boxes in different locations around the map. To get the Cleaver, you need to head to the prison in the south-east corner of the map, the same place you can find the Gulag area from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Go down to this area and start opening supply boxes.

Eventually, after undoubtedly getting some jump scare tricks, you'll find the treat in the form of the Cleaver. It is random, so you'll just have to keep trying until you find it. Of course, the Cleaver is one of the most desired items in the game right now, so you'll have to fend off a lot of enemies, but the population will start depleting as more players obtain it.

The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event in Warzone ends on November 3, so you have just under two weeks to acquire the Cleaver, and all the other rewards you can get spread out throughout the map. Good luck and watch out for those scarecrows!