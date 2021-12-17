Warner Bros. sets release dates for Blue Beetle, Train to Busan remake, and more

Warner Bros. has announced several release dates for new movies, including the DC movie Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle was originally set for a streaming release on HBO Max, but it will now debut in theaters on August 18, 2023. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Jaime Reyes, a teenager who discovers the sacred Blue Beetle scarab in a parking lot. It fuses with him while he sleeps and morphs into a battle suit allowing him to fight crime and travel in space.

Train to Busan remake The Last Train to New York will hit the big screen on April 21, 2023 – directed by Timo Tjahjanto, James Wan is on board as a producer. Finally, animated Wizard of Oz-inspired movie Toto will follow on February 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, on HBO Max, The Fallout, a drama about the aftermath of a school shooting, will arrive on January 27, 2022. Steven Soderbergh's next project, a thriller titled Kimi starring Zoë Kravitz, will debut on February 10, 2022, and Moonshot, a sci-fi rom-com set on Mars, follows on March 24, 2022. It stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, and Zach Braff.

In 2021, the studio's entire slate of movies released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max due to the pandemic, but the day and date streaming model looks like it'll be scrapped next year. Movies will premiere exclusively on the big screen, before arriving on HBO Max 45 days later.