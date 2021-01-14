WandaVision release schedule: when does episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

The WandaVision release schedule is likely going to confuse people at first glance. But that's okay. Like the show itself, it's doing things differently. Unlike The Mandalorian season 2 and its continual weekly rollout, WandaVision is set to debut on Disney Plus with two episodes – which will have everyone wondering where the rest of the season is.

Don’t worry, all the info you need is below. In a time where spoilers run rampant on social media straight after launch, we’ve zeroed in on the WandaVision episode 1 release date and air time on Disney Plus in both the US and UK. So, no matter where you are, you’ll be able to dive in and also figure whether you need to set an alarm or stay up late for Marvel’s big television premiere.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now, this is important: The WandaVision episode 1 release date is Friday, January 15. It’s also going to release alongside episode 2 – more on that below in our release schedule section.

As for time, we expect WandaVision to launch at Disney Plus’ usual hour: that’s 12am Pacific/3am Eastern in the US and 8am in the UK. It’s going to be a late one for many…

WandaVision release schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The WandaVision release schedule is doing things differently: the first two episodes air on January 15, with new episodes to follow every Friday for seven more weeks. That’s nine episodes total, and it looks like this in case you want to keep track.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

WandaVision episode 2: January 15

WandaVision episode 3: January 22

WandaVision episode 4: January 29

WandaVision episode 5: February 5

WandaVision episode 6: February 12

WandaVision episode 7: February 19

WandaVision episode 8: February 26

WandaVision episode 9 (finale): March 5

For more on the MCU's exciting future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 and the new Marvel TV shows set to arrive in 2021. If you're not signed up yet, check out the latest Disney Plus bundles.