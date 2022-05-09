Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are your best bet for PS5 restocks this week

PS5 restock opportunities have slowed in recent weeks after a flurry of activity at the start of the year. Things are a little tough right now - we didn't see any retailers offering more PS5 stock last week, for example. The big guns look ready to fire, though. Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all well overdue a PS5 restock and now that we're past the first week of the month, things could get heated.

Walmart's last round of PS5 restocks took place in mid-April, and considering we usually see one drop per month here, we'd recommend starting your engines. Of course, any stock that does appear will be reserved for Walmart Plus members. The good news is we'll receive fair warning of any developments at Walmart. Unlike other retailers, this store regularly advertises its PS5 restocks days in advance. Keep your eyes peeled on those product pages for more information, then.

Best Buy last sold the PS5 on April 21, two weeks ago. That means we'd recommend watching for movement here on Thursday and Friday, at any time between 10am ET and 5pm ET. While Best Buy typically offers online PS5 restocks once a month, we are seeing more and more in-store drops here, so it's well worth checking in with your local retailer. Be sure to check for in-store stock using the Best Buy app, as there may be cancelled orders ready to grab.

Target is also a hot-watch this week. That's because a change to the way the retailer handles its online PS5 restocks means stores can list any inventory they have as soon as it hits the shelves. Target's previous PS5 restock schedule is about to change, then, and we'd recommend checking in with your local store regularly.

Which PS5 should you buy?

The full-fat console is the best option for those with a wealth of PS4 disks to take advantage of, and for anyone looking to build a physical collection. It's $100 more expensive, but not only will you still have access to your previous library of games, you'll also be able to save cash with physical releases in the future.



Of course, if you're going for that all-digital experience, you can save some cash on your new console. We don't see the Digital Edition in stock as much as the standard console, but if you're looking to spend as little as possible, this is the one to aim for. Just remember you'll be tied to the PS Store here, so might end up paying more for games in the long run.



PS5 restocks: our top tips

We've been tracking PS5 restocks since release, which means we've picked up a thing or two about these elusive consoles. You'll find the tips and tricks we use to find PS5 stock just below.

Follow retailers and stock trackers

PS5 restocks are still moving exceedingly quickly. You'll need to be in the right place at the right time to make it through to checkout. That's why we'd recommend following dedicated (but trusted) stock trackers with notifications.



Sign in and save your payment details

If you do land on a live one, you'll need to move quickly. Getting your console through checkout isn't as easy as it might sound - in fact, this is the stage where most punters fall. We'd recommend signing into all your favorite retailers ahead of time (staying signed in), and saving your payment details. You'll need to make your journey through checkout as quick as possible to avoid being sniped.



Keep refreshing

When the time comes, you'll want to keep that refresh button warm. Retailer sites are under considerable strain during large PS5 restocks, with so many consumers flooding to a single page so quickly. That means you'll need to brute force your way through, with as many tabs open as you can manage.



If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.