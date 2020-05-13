Watch UFC 249 live stream online tonight: Ferguson vs Gaethje viewing guide

Update: It's all over folks, and what a brawl we got from that main event! More UFC action is on the way tonight and Saturday and without the PPV price tag. Check out our full guide on how to watch the UFC live stream: Smith vs Teixeira online.

Original article follows:

The UFC 249 live stream is just a few hours away now and the drama for the sporting event really has been a rollercoaster. Despite some very last-minute alterations, the already very changed UFC PPV event is still going ahead. We'll help you out so you have everything you need to watch Ferguson vs Gaethje online tonight, as well as the full fight card.

Due to the on-going issues with Covid-19, the fight has been chopped, changed, moved and Dana White has even pulled out suggestions of moving it to a remote island...sounds about White. One of tonight's prelim events, Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza, has been canceled due to Souza testing positive for Coronavirus. All other fighters and staff have got the all-clear though and are receiving regular testing to be on the safe side.

Covid-19 had already caused UFC 249 to be delayed numerous times as organizer Dana White struggled to find a country or city that would allow him to bring the show to town. Someone channeled their inner Jason Mendoza though and Jacksonville, Florida is the venue for tonight. Thankfully, for the safety of local fight fans, the event will be a behind closed doors affair.

The UFC team has gone ahead and merged both UFC 249 and the planned 250 events for an unbelievable selection of fights in one single night. The UFC 249 live stream will see Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (stepping in to replace Khabib) as the headline fight. But also on the main card is a headline-worthy battle between Bantamweight Cejudo and Cruz - two legends of UFC.

To really solidify the level of talent being pulled off in this event, Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis have been knocked down to the prelims...that's a fight anyone would expect to show in the main card. We've detailed every bout for UFC 249's Early Prelims, Prelims, and Main Card events below. Straight after that, we've listed viewing options around the world on how to watch a UFC 249 live stream online.

If you're after another dose of sport, we'd strongly advise you to check out the ongoing series about one of the finest sports stars ever with our guide on how to stream The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online.

UFC 249 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 249 live stream in the US:

ESPN+ has been the go-to location for UFC and MMA in the US for a long time and for UFC 249, it's the same. There are two options for watching the event on ESPN+ - both paid.

Either you can buy a UFC Bundle for $84.98, giving you access to this event and any future UFC fights in the year or you can just pay the PPV fee for this one event of $64.99.

The Preliminary Cards will begin at 6pm ET, with the Main Card fight starting at 10pm ET. You can also get the standard ESPN Plus subscription (PPV not included) bundled in with Disney Plus and Hulu for $12.99, which is a real steal. Check out our Disney Plus bundles guide for the lowdown.

How to watch UFC 249 online in the UK

For those in the UK trying to catch the action, you can tune in through BT Sport 1. The easiest way to get access to this is through either a Sky TV or a BT Sport subscription, with the latter coming in at £25 a month.

Like most other UFC events getting aired in the UK, prepare for a late one with the early events starting at 1am. Luckily, if that's way too early for you, you can easily rewatch at a later point through the BT Sport app.

How to watch Ferguson vs Gaethje in New Zealand

As usual, Sky Arena is the place to be for UFC in New Zealand. And as you would expect...its a PPV event. You'll have to spend $39.95 to catch the action. It kicks off on Sunday, May 10 from 2pm.

However, Sky Arena is not showing Prelim fights. For that, you'll need to look into getting a UFC Fight Pass.

Live Stream Ferguson vs Gaethje UFC 249 in Australia

For anyone in Australia, the one place to catch this massive UFC event will be Main Event. UFC 249 will kick off on Main Event on Sunday, May 10 at 12pm AEST.

However, like the other countries on this list, this is a PPV event, meaning you will have to fork out $54.95 to watch it. If you're not going to be able to tune in at 12pm then don't worry, Main Event will be re-airing the event at 6pm and then 12am and 10pm on the Monday.

UFC 249 - Early Prelims

The early prelims will see just three fights - Vicente Luque vs Niko Price (welterwight), Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa (featherweight) and finally, Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey (light heavyweight).

UFC 249 - Prelims

Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis lead the prelims in a surprisingly impressive fight for prelims, followed up by Alexey Oleynik vs Fabricio Werdum in a heavyweight fight and Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson in a Strawweight fight. The Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza middleweight bout has been canceled as mentioned earlier due to Souza contracting Covid-19.

UFC 249 - Main Card

This is a truly exciting main card with Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje battling it out for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship and Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz going for the Bantamweight belt.

On top of those two title-deciding fights, Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozntruik are going in for a heavyweight fight as well as Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro in the same weight division. Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar finish off the main card in the featherweight division.