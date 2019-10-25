Two Point Hospital's Spooky Mode Halloween event brings horror to your healthcare

Two Point Hospital is getting in on the Halloween festivities with a revised version of its Spooky Mode event, which first debuted last year. This year's spooktacular is now live, and will run through Tuesday, November 5.

Spooky Mode introduces nine creepy tracks, colonies of roaming bats, as well as atmospheric lighting and UI changes. It also messes with some diseases and hospital fixtures. The Light-headedness disease, for example, is known for turning peoples' heads into light bulbs. But in Spooky Mode, patients will contract Fright-headedness instead, turning their heads into jack-o-lanterns.

Developer Two Point Studios outlined several other Spooky Mode changes in a Steam post . Here are a few of my favorite lines:

"What's that in the brain jar?" Is it a brain? It must be a brain.

"Pretty much every picture of a dog now has a rather unusual element to it…" Oh no. Cats?

"When it comes to the Nurse Station, don't look in the bedpan." I choose to believe that these bedpans now contain the horrible baby thing from P.T. and no one is gonna tell me otherwise.

"And the Ward Bed… whatever you think is under there… it's probably worse." It's Resident Evil 2's Mr. X, isn't it.

If you haven't played Two Point Hospital and you're looking to give it a shot, you can get it for a spooky 66% off on Steam as part of the annual Halloween sale. This discount will be available until Monday, October 28. You can also get the big DLC bundle for 55% off.