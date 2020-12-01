Tom Holland will be at The Game Awards, probably to show off the Uncharted movie

Geoff Keighley has revealed that Tom Holland will be a presenter at The Game Awards 2020, and that could mean we're about to get the first trailer for the Uncharted movie.

We're just speculating here, but it's hard to think of another reason for Holland to be involved with The Game Awards, especially since Keighley's announcement includes a shot of Holland in his official Uncharted garb. Holland is currently filming the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, but that probably won't have a presence at The Game Awards. Indeed, it seems likely that Holland will have something to share about the Uncharted movie at The Game Awards 2020, and a trailer seems the most obvious candidate.

Spoiler Alert: @TomHolland1996 joins us next Thursday as a presenter for #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/JzUufAIIzVDecember 1, 2020

ICYMI, the Uncharted movie emerged from a decade-spanning development hell this year with Holland as series protagonist Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as his cigar-puffing right-hand man (look at that 'stache), and Venom's Ruben Fleischer in the director's chair. As a fan of the games, Holland has been vocal about his passion for the movie adaptation, recently saying the Uncharted movie is "everything [he] dreamed it would be."

After so many years being moved from director to director, it seemed almost alarmingly sudden when Sony announced that the Uncharted movie had wrapped filming in October. We've now seen the first official image of Holland as Nate Drake, and it sounds like we're about to see more at The Game Awards, which is going down Thursday, December 10.

Uncharted is due to hit the big screen on July 16 2021. While we wait, make sure to check out the best video-game movies of all time.