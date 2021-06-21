Today's Prime Day monitor deals will tempt you to dive into an ultrawide world

Prime Day has arrived - and you know what that means - it's finally time to upgrade your rig with something stellar to sit atop your gaming PC, or workstation, for years to come. We've got all the latest monitor deals, including some really cool ultrawide models - bigger desk not included.

There are a few factors to consider when buying a new monitor this Prime Day; it boils down to screen size, resolution, and refresh rate - without getting too technical, generally you'll want something crisp and clear - such as 1440p - for working on and would, ideally, be after something with a 120Hz screen or above for gaming in Full HD, 1440p (also referred to as 2K and Quad HD) or 4K - depending on the prowess of your current graphics card(s).

If you're looking for more detail before putting any money down - we're the same way - then our extensive guides on the best gaming monitors and the best 4K monitor for gaming are sure to help give you some insight you're seeking.

Whether you're in the market for an ultrawide gaming juggernaut, or prefer things a little less intense, we've compiled the very best Prime Day monitor deals to suit any budget, preference, or setup.

US Prime Day monitor deals

Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD | $500 $334.99 at Amazon

As you would expect from an ultrawide of this elk, the G34w pulls no punches with the quality of its display; with a 1440p resolution elegantly presented in 21:9 for a crisp, encompassing feel. The 144Hz refresh rate and certainly helps, too.

Lenovo L27q-30 27-inch QHD | $269 $214 at Amazon

More of a classy work monitor than something you'd want to spend hours into the night gaming on, this budget option from Lenovo surpasses many cheaper-end displays with its lack of bezels and sharp 1440p picture quality - so you'll see clearly when working or watching movies.

LG 34WK650-W 34-inch UltraWide | $400 $299.99 at Amazon

With this 21:9 monitor, LG has answered the question of whether monitors in this style need to cost the same as several organs with a resounding; 'no'. It may just be a Full HD display as opposed to the 1440p and 2K screens of some pricier models, but, given how nice that screen can look, it hardly matters. View Deal

LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD | $350 $279.99 at Amazon

Upon first glance at this monitor, we're instantly thinking of how it wouldn't look out of place in a photographer's private office or darkroom. It's the HDR10 support with its vivid colors that entice our eye, not to mention the native 4K screen, as you would expect from a display like this.

LG 29WN600-W 29-inch UltraWide | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

A solid, wallet-friendly entry that features HDR10 support in its Full HD resolution. Similar to other monitors on this list, it's the form factor and the sharpness of the screen that makes this monitor worth another look in our eyes; if you're after something wide for this price, you would struggle to find an option cheaper. View Deal

Samsung 34-inch S65UA Ultra WQHD| $680 $479.99 at Amazon

This is where things start to get really pretty. As you would - no doubt - expect from one of Samsung's higher-end offerings, it's the QLED 1440p screen - with HDR10 support - that's the star of this show. However, the USB-C port charging isn't a bad addition either.

Samsung 27-inch FHD Flat | $190 $124.99 at Amazon

It's as solid and reliable as you would hope from a budget Samsung monitor, meaning no-frills or anything too exciting, but an all-rounder that looks decent enough at 1080p; great for a spare bedroom or for your kids.

Sceptre Curved 49-inch Dual QHD | $1,300 $999.99 at Amazon

Where to start with this one? There's one thing we know for certain, it's an absolute juggernaut of a monitor; there's no other word that quite does it justice. With a 32:9 aspect ratio - in 2K - there's no mistaking surrounding feeling it provides.

Sceptre Curved 32-inch | $373 $298.99 at Amazon

In a market that's dominated by 4K displays and ultrawide monitors, there's one saying that rings true when speaking about a gaming panel; that the framerate is king. Sceptre seems to agree, with its 240Hz refresh rate monitor complete with 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium, it's a great option for twitch-based competitive gaming in high-fidelity.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 27 Inch | $500 $335.99 at Amazon

With its 165Hz screen and 1ms response time, coupled with the 1440p QHD display, this is one monolith of a monitor comfortably packed into a 27-inch frame. One lesser-seen addition of this ViewSonic model is the built-in mouse anchor, so you won't have to worry about untangling your pointer any time soon. It also glows; praise RGB!

ViewSonic VX3211-4K-MHD 32-Inch | $410 $299.99 at Amazon

If you've got no interest in PC gaming - and we know that goes for some of you - then this 4K monitor may be more your speed. If you can't see much point in having bulky speakers either side of your desk, fret not, because the VX33211 comes equipped with built-in stereo.

ViewSonic VX2785-2K-MHDU 27-Inch | $340 $254.99

For this model, it's all about the speed and convenience of USB-C, combined with the crisp and clear benefits of 2K resolution. This monitor is built with creative types and film lovers in mind first-and-foremost.

If you're interested in a ViewSonic-made monitor, but these three haven't quite done for it for you, then here's the best of the rest for your consideration.

Acer Predator XB253Q Gxbmiiprzx monitor | 24.5" 1080p | 0.5ms 250Hz | $299.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This is one for the speedsters: this might 'only' be a Full HD resolution, but it's got speedy, competitive gaming chops coming out in reams. The 0.5ms response time and 240Hz refresh are unbelievably good friends for you if you're playing the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite, CS:GO, and the like.

Acer Nitro XZ270 Xbmiipx monitor | 27" 1080p 1500R | 1ms 240Hz | $249.99 at Amazon (save $60)

If you fancy a curved screen that has serious gaming specs, and that won't break the bank too much, then this is a great contender. The curve will draw you into your games, and the specs will give you a competitive edge.

AOC C27G2Z monitor | 27" 1080p | 0.5ms 240Hz | $239.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This is another great curved 1080p gaming monitor option. AOC have long been accepted as one of the best in making speedy monitors that won't break the bank and this has both qualifiers for that: fast specs, and, with this discount, not a wallet-breaking price.

BenQ EW3280U monitor | 32" 4K | 5ms 60Hz | $599.99 at Amazon (save $200)

If you're not chasing speed in your next gaming monitor, then Ben Q's 4K panels can be just the ticket. A healthy investment, but one that will have you seeing your games and entertainment in beautiful 4K fidelity, with excellent colors, contrasts, and viewing angles provide by this IPS panel. Nice.

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide monitor | 35" WQHD (3440 x 1440p) 1800R | 4ms 100Hz | $522 at Amazon (save 30%)

This is a wonderful monitor if you're looking to get one great ultrawide curved monitor to fill the desk for work and play. An immersion-building curve will draw you in and it's got decent specs to boot - plus all of BenQ's proprietary monitor tech which is great.

BenQ EW2780U monitor | 27" 4K | 5ms 60Hz | $409.99 at Amazon (save $130)

You can't go wrong with BenQ monitors for picture quality, and the BenQ EW2780U's 4K panel will be an absolute blinder for those who want the greatest of picture quality. A very healthy discount makes it more affordable too.

Samsung G7 gaming monitor | 32" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | $559.99 at Amazon (save 30%)

Dipping down to its lowest ever price again this Prime Day, this monitor is excellent for anyone looking for a larger display - or pair of larger displays! - and the latest in QHD fast-refresh panel tech. Samsung's quality shines through, literally, and this monitor will not disappoint.

Samsung G5 gaming monitor | 34" WQHD 1000R | 1ms 165Hz | $419.99 at Amazon (save 30%)

A terrific ultra-wide monitor without going to the super-size, this variant of the G5 is a seriously good deal at just over 400 bucks. This is easily one of the best ways into Samsung's premium gaming monitor ranges - they only came out last year remember so are chock full of features and the latest tech.

Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor | 49" QHD | 4ms 120Hz | $899.99 at Amazon (save $600!)

It looks like this is the lowest ever price Amazon US, and what a deal this is, considering the prohibitively normal list price. This has got solid gaming chops as a monitor, but will also fill out a whole desk and be great for work, play, and creativity too.

UK Prime Day monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor | 32" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | £429.99 at Amazon UK (save £121)

A great deal in the UK, too, with a very attractive price cut. This is a terrific monitor and features some seriously great speeds and tech - as well as Samsung's panel know-how and expertise. We have no problems recommending this.

Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor | 34" WQHD 1000R | 1ms 165Hz | now £399.99 at Amazon UK

This 100R curved beast is on offer in the UK now too, and at less than £400, you can't beat the value it offers. Samsung quality, solid specs, and in a 'more compact' ultrawide package? Yes, please. The 27-inch flat-screen variant is also on offer today at £239.99.

Samsung CRG9 ultrawide monitor | 49" QHD | 4ms 120Hz | £879 at Amazon UK (save £221)

The famous CRG9 is a fantastic ultrawide monitor. It often has quite the scary price tag too, so this discount is very welcome. If you want to make the jump to ultra-wides, with a great panel, this could be the deal for you this summer.

Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor | 49" 1440p 1000R | 1ms 240Hz | £1,049.99 at Amazon UK (save £231)

The largest of the Odysseys, the G9, is also on offer in the UK and serves as the cream of the crop of Samsung's premier monitor family. The curve on this thing is borderline ridiculous but the qualities it offers will give you no regrets.

