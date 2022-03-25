What weird Tiny Tina's Wonderlands class should you pick?

Trying to understand the best Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes is a little more unobvious than usual, because each class mixes up Borderlands and DnD archetypes. It makes things initially less clear up front because what exactly is a Stabbomancer, for example? However, while the names aren't so clearly descriptive, the actual classes do have more recognisable functions like tank, rogue, necromancer and so on. While you have to pick one to start, you also get to pick a 'subclass' later, effectively giving you two different classes to level up and tune to your playstyle. So, to help you make those choices, let's look at the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands class options, how they work and which one might be right for you.

If you're looking for some more general Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips, we've also got that covered at the link.

Damage classes

Stabbomancer

The Stabbomancer is sort of a stealthy rogue character, with a higher chance of critical hits and a focus on stealth and area-control damage. The Ghost Blade action skill is an interesting extension of your melee damage, letting you create a spectral blade that spins in place, dealing damage based on your equipped sword or mace. It provides an area of damage you can teleport to wherever you're looking for some quick crowd control. Stabbomancers can also become invisible, and in this state all the damage they do is a guaranteed critical hit, but with a lower damage level than normal. It also unlocks skills as you level up where you can buff your damage - gun damage increasing melee attacks, for example, or melee damage boosting fire rate and spell damage.

Clawbringer

The Clawbringer is a tanky, 'get in the enemy's face' style of direct damage dealer. It's also one of the classes that comes with a companion, in this case a flying wyvern that will target enemies with fire and claw attacks. It's all about big damage in a big area, with its Cleansing Flames action producing a huge hammer that can be smacked into the ground to create a large zone of fire damage. It can also throw a hammer that does lightning damage wherever it lands, and can be recalled at will (also doing damage on the way back). This class can also unblock abilities that buff other players' elemental damage, as well as increasing the damage output and types of its wyvern companion.

Spore Warden

The Spore Warden is a damage-focused class with a Mushroom companion that can deal poison damage for back up. It also gets two offensive abilities, with an ethereal bow that can be summoned to fire seven ricochet arrows, or three frost cyclones that can be cast and then home in on nearby enemies. The Mushroom companion can be directed at specific enemies as you play, and can be enhanced via unlockable skills that include upping its damage, and unleashing poisonous clouds. It can also gain the ability to revive the player if they're downed.

Brr-Zerker

As the name might suggest, this is a frost-based tank class, with the ability to become enraged and add frost damage to all their attacks. The Dreadwind skill, on the other hand, lets the player spin and hit anything they touch with melee damage. They can also perform a leaping attack that inflicts frost damage in an area around where they land. Through unlockable skills you can increase the Brr-Zerker's damage further through melee and frost attacks, as well as buffing their health.

Magic classes

Spellshot

As the name suggests the Spellshot is a magic-focused character, with abilities that let it use more magic. It also stacks 'Spellweaving' buffs from using spells and reloading that increase its damage output. A Polymorph skill lets it turn an enemy into an animal for a while and, with the right leveling, make it so that damage to the animal triggers more spells. It also has the option to equip two spells at once for even more magical attacks. Many of its unlockable skills boost spell rate and cooldowns, damage, or buffs Spellweaving which further increases damage.

Graveborn

This is a high risk/high reward Necromancer type character that sacrifices its own health for a range of leaching attacks that damage enemies to replenish HP. It also comes with an almost turret-like Demi-lich companion that attacks enemies with ranged damage. As we mentioned, the Graveborn can also sacrifice its own health to inflict Dark Magic damage and status effects on enemies around it. This has a leeching effect and steals life to heal the player. One of its action skills instantly heals the player, improves the life leeching ability, and deals extra Dark Magic damage. They can also escape death, regaining a small about of health and becoming briefly invincible. Most of the unlockable skills involve increasing both their health-leeching abilities and Dark Magic damage.