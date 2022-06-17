Chris Hemsworth says Thor: Love and Thunder might be his last Marvel movie

Thor: Love and Thunder could be Chris Hemsworth's last Marvel movie, according to the actor.

"The last [Marvel movie] I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know," Hemsworth told Wired . "It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. I was, in Taika's words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space."

Hemsworth first played the role in the first Thor movie, which was released back in 2011. He's since donned the god of thunder's flowing blond locks in two sequels (plus the upcoming Thorquel) and three Avengers movies.

"I love playing Thor – played it for many, many years and would continue to do so if people wanted me to," Hemsworth continued. "The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing it each time and not having it be predictable for an audience and having it be something they've seen before... And that is a challenge, but part of the fun."

Alongside Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Natalie Portman's Jane Foster make a return – with a twist. This time around, she's Mighty Thor and she's wielding Mjolnir. Christian Bale also joins the cast as the movie's villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Hemsworth's latest project is the Netflix movie Spiderhead, which also stars Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. He also has the Netflix sequel Extraction 2 on the horizon, as well as Mad Max prequel Furiosa.