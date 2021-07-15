Thor is "even more hilarious" in Love and Thunder, says Karen Gillan

Thor: Love and Thunder star Karen Gillan has shared her thoughts on the movie's script – and she's only got good things to say.

The Thorquel sees the return of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and this time around Waititi has co-written the script, too. The third Thor movie was more well-received than the previous two and it was particularly praised for its humor. Add the Guardians of the Galaxy into the mix, as the MCU is doing with Love and Thunder, and you have the potential for a very funny movie – and Gillan thinks so, too.

"My reaction reading the script was excitement," she said in a recent interview with Collider . "It was like this is gonna be a hell of a ride. It’s Taika at his best and his most Taika. The Guardians in it I think are just hilarious, and also Thor is even more hilarious than he was the last time."

Gillan plays Nebula, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the sister of Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) who was adopted by Thanos and trained to be an assassin. At the end of Avengers: Endgame , Thor was aboard the Guardians' ship, which includes Nebula, along with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

The movie also sees Tessa Thompson return as Valkyrie, the new ruler of New Asgard, and Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane – and things are looking very different for Thor's former love interest this time around, as the movie looks set to draw heavily from the Mighty Thor comic book storyline. Christian Bale, Jeff Goldblum, Russell Crowe, and Melissa McCarthy are just a few of the other A-listers filling out the ensemble cast – the movie has been described as having an "Avengers 5 feel" , and it looks set to deliver on that promise.