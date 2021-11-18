This PS5 SSD deal is an easy win before the Black Friday PS5 deals kick off

UK PS5 SSD deal hunters stand up! The early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals you've been looking for could be here already, and they mean you can avoid the business of next week.

The ADATA XPG GAMMIX SSD in its 1TB capacity is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now, and it's the perfect one-stop solution to those looking for the perfect Black Friday PS5 deal this year. You can now get it for just £123.40 by ticking the coupon box on the product page, and save a sizeable 52 quid.

This is a great deal to just get your PS5 SSD deal shopping done ahead of time, bagging you a reliable drive that offers crazy fast speeds and comes with its own heatsink.

As for the broader Black Friday SSD deals, they're going to be a fiercely contested marketplace this year, so an opportunity to bag yours ahead of the bustle is worth considering.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deal

Save £52 - Getting a whole third off this Perfect-for-PS5 SSD is a perfect early Black Friday PS5 SSD deal. It fits all the criteria Sony laid out, and its aggressive price point means you know you're getting value for money.

The ADATA XPG S70 BLADE can run with the best PS5 SSDs and is proving to be an early favourite given its value and price point. The fact that it comes with its own heatsink is a big advantage too as you don't have to worry about doing a DIY job on something that's so pricey, so small, and so important.

