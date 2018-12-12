"This is a ghost who hunts children" - Take an exclusive look at The Curse of La Llorona... if you dare

If you’re planning your 2019 horror fix, The Curse of La Llorona might be just the ticket. Inspired by Mexican folk tales of La Llorona, AKA the Weeping Woman, the film is produced by James Wan (creator of Saw and The Conjuring universe).

Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Avengers: Age of Ultron) stars as Anna, a mother drawn into a nightmarish situation with La Llorona. The film is set in the ’70s, which should be another factor that sets it apart from next year’s other horror offerings.

You can take an exclusive look at the spookiness that’s in store in the exclusive image below, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine. The creepy crone lurks ominously in the background: hear her death call and you’re done for. Get a load of the image for yourself below…

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Being based on folklore means that there was a wealth of existing stories to draw on, stories that have been passed down through generations. “The trick with La Llorona is that it’s an oral tradition, and there’s a ton of variations,” director Michael Chaves tells Total Film. “But the essence is always the same: This is a ghost who hunts children.”

With a potentially overwhelming amount of material to tap into, Chaves – who is making his feature directing debut with The Curse of La Llorona – had to streamline it for the movie version. “I wanted to honour the essence of what makes her legend so enduring,” he says. “My hope is the movie will feel authentic to people who grew up hearing the stories, but that those who didn’t will feel that same sense of terror when they encounter this amazing figure.”

And, he hopes that the ’70s setting will add an extra frisson of terror to the film. "With a period movie, you get a sense of mystery that you can’t have in the Google age,” Chaves adds. “We wanted to create a sense of discovery as to who La Llorona is.”

