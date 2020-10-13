This iPad sale is not really part of the Prime Day deals - but the discounts are undeniable

If you've been holding out on picking up an iPad or you've been waiting for a price drop, there are some great savings to be had on the tablets alongside the rest of the Amazon Prime Day deals. This iPad sale has some brilliant offers on some of the most recent Apple tablet model. For example, you can bag yourself the New iPad Mini in the Space Grey finish and save yourself a little over $60. While Space Grey is the cheapest, you can also pick up the Gold and Silver versions for a reduced price tag.

There's plenty more where that came from though when it comes to iPad offers this Prime Day. If you're in the market for something more sizable than the mini and you're will to pay a little more, you can pick up the New Apple iPad Pro, which has been reduced by around $50 to $949.

With its very sleek 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and all manner of great features, you can pick up this excellent tablet and save yourself some bucks on both the Silver and Space Grey colorways. Complete with great back and front-facing cameras for all of those meetings and catch-ups with your friends and family, it's a great time to pick this one off while it has a reduced price tag.

And if the Pro isn't what you're looking for and you're after something bigger than the iPad Mini, the New Apple iPad with its 10.2-inch display is just the ticket. Reduced to $299, the versatile tablet is a great all-rounder for anyone in the market for a new tablet or a newer upgrade.

Cheap US iPad deals

If you're looking for a tablet that's small in size and feel but still has all the features you want, the latest iPad Mini is just the ticket. With some great savings on the price tag, you can get a lot of bang for your buck with up to 10 hours of battery life, an A12 Bionic chip, and 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide colour to make the screen really pop. View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) | $999 $949 at Amazon (Silver) / $999 $949.99 at Amazon (Space Grey)

If you've been eyeing up the New Apple iPad Pro, this is a fantastic save on the price tag. With a very sleek 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, 12MP Wide camera, four-speaker audio, and a microphone, the Pro is fit to bursting with neat features that will cater to a host of different wants and needs. View Deal

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - | $329 $299 at Amazon (Gold) / $329 $299 at Amazon (Space Grey)

There's never been a better time to invest in a new iPad with these great savings. Whether you just want a great upgrade to an older model, or you're a first-time buyer, the New Apple iPad has plenty of features to suit work or play. View Deal

