This fantastic Logitech 7.1 surround sound headset is now only £50 and works with all your consoles and other tech

There are very few headsets that are designed to work with all your tech, especially if you're someone who rocks multiple consoles and regularly enjoys music via your phone. But, dear reader, meet the Logitech G433. This wired headset comes equipped with 7.1 surround sound, a beautiful fabric mesh finish, an extremely comfortable fit and even a removable boom mic, which means you can use this headset as an actual pair of headphones outside your house! Amazon is offering this amazing headset in black, blue, blue camo and red for just £49.99, which is a whopping £60 off the £109.99 RRP. Honestly, you won't find a headset at this price offering such high quality features.

This deal only last for today, so if you want to get your ears on this magnificent headset, then make sure to buy it now while you can.

Of course, we have other PS4 headset and Xbox One headset offers cherry picked for you in our Black Friday game deals hub, which is regularly updated and curated with the latest top offers.