I've fallen down a Zelda ROM hack rabbit hole, and this nifty N64 flash cart is to blame

I'm a massive Nintendo 64 nerd, so it's weird that it's taken me till 2025 to properly mess around with Zelda ROM hacks. It's even weirder since I've been craving more outings like Ocarina of Time: Master Quest since getting my grubby tween paws on the disk that came with Wind Waker. So, why now? Well, it's largely because there's now a flash cart for the '90s console that has a more approachable price tag and is readily available.

Enter the SummerCart64 (SC64 for short), a new open source N64 flash cart that arrived on the scene late last year. The version I picked up last month is the $89.99 Kaico edition, and it's pretty much a rival to the existing Everdrive64 options out there that been helping retro console fans run their ROM hacks and their own backups for over a decade. However, the main reason I resisted picking one of those up was the price, as we're talking $125 at Amazon for the cheapest X5 version.

I basically suppressed my desires to dive into all the various Zelda ROM hacks out there for years before grabbing the SummerCart64. Yes, I know I could have just used an emulator and either my PC or a gaming handheld, but for whatever reason, I had decided at some point that the only way to do was using a real Nintendo 64 and an 8-inch Panasonic CRT from the 80s. What can I say? I'm a brat.

I want to be clear - I'm not dunking on the Everdrive X5 by any means, and I'm sure it's a mean piece of kit. That said, I would have wanted to grab the $214 X7 model to get properly into playing strange Zelda ROMs since that model will store your game saves without resetting the console and has a real-time clock for expanded game compatibility. Coincidentally, the SummerCart64 boasts both of those features at a lower price point, and that's partly why I've now taken the plunge.

I want to be clear - I'm not dunking on the Everdrive X5 by any means, and I'm sure it's a mean piece of kit. That said, I would have wanted to grab the $214 X7 model to get properly into playing strange Zelda ROMs since that model will store your game saves without resetting the console and has a real-time clock for expanded game compatibility. Coincidentally, the SummerCart64 boasts both of those features at a lower price point, and that's partly why I've now taken the plunge.

Roaming through uncanny Hyrule with ease

I know some of you out there will be unfamiliar with the concept of a N64 flash cart, so allow me to fill you in using the SC64. The accessory effectively uses a microSD card to store more than one game ROM and allow you run them on original hardware like you would with a real cartridge.

Kaiko's release specifically already comes armed with firmware by Polprzewodnikowy, the creator of the open source project, an 8GB microSD card, and an adapter that'll allow you to dump files using a PC. The cart itself also has a USB-C port built in for updates, something that's going to help the accessory age like a fine wine.

Provided you've got an original Nintendo 64 and your own backup of Zelda: Ocarina of time, playing ROM hacks on SC64 only requires one exercise. You'll basically need to patch your copy with your mod of choice (I used this tool at romhacking.com), as that will create a modified file you can run on the flash cart. Other than that, the whole thing is practically plug and play, and you'll be able to run a bunch of new adventures using the accessory's integrated menu system.

I'm only just starting my journey, so I haven't explored all the custom firmware options out there the likes of the SC64. But, even if you just use the cart straight out the box, you'll have everything you need to get stuck right in. I decided to kick things off with just a few Zelda OoT hacks, namely Ultimate Trial and The Sealed Palace, as both of those completely transform Link's 3D debut into an entirely new adventure.

Remember how I said I was being awkward and sticking to a CRT TV? That almost ended up complicating my initial attempts to play through ROM hacks before simply highlighting how efficient the SC64 actually is. In case you're unaware, I live in Scotland, and we used to exclusively use PAL color-encoding rather than NTSC. This usually causes old screens to have issues with displaying games from different regions, but since the SummerCart64 can force ROMs to run in either format, I was swiftly able to get round related issues with the hacks I was using.

It's still early days when it comes to me playing through every Zelda ROM hack out there, but here's what I can say for my time with the SC64 so far. Right now, I'm playing through Ultimate Trial, a custom adventure that has Link awaken in the Lost Woods with no memories. This leads the hero of time to find a SoulsBorne-inspired fortress featuring other lost characters and a guardian named Shiba.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

That's basically the setup for a series of trials that will have Link face off against a bunch of new foes and challenges. I don't know about you, but even just typing that sentence has me absolutely hyped to pick up a real N64 controller and play through what feels essentially like Ocarina of Time DLC, and I love how easy the SC64 makes the whole process.

I'm planning having a night in where I switch off my phone, kill the power to my router, and bask in the glow of my tiny CRT as I wade through custom Zelda adventures. I'm completely in love with the fact I can bring experience new outings on what is now a 28-year-old console without with effort, expense, or need to faff around with anything too complicated.

I get a feeling this won't be the last time I talk about the SummerCart64, and I'm going to be spending a lot of time with this handy little cart in 2025.

