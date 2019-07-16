This essential PS4 bundle gives you 3 games and a slim console for £219, but you don't have long to get it!

The Amazon Prime Day game deals are nearing their inevitable end, but that doesn't mean UK customers should stop paying attention for the rest of the day, as the online retailer is still slashing prices on some of the best PS4 bundle deals on the market right now.

Not only can you get Red Dead Redemption 2 and a PS4 Pro for less than £300, but Amazon UK is offering one of its exclusive PlayStation hits bundles for just £219.99. For that price, you'll get a 500GB PS4 Slim, Horizon Zero Dawn (alongside its fantastic Frozen Wilds expansion), Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Remastered; three of the best PS4 exclusives of all time.

This deal currently gives you a 27% discount on its original RRP of £299. That's £80 off a bundle that'll give you one of the best tours through PS4 history, setting you up perfectly for the dawn of the PS5 in the next few years, but the offer is only live for the next 12 hours (or until stock runs out), so best hurry.

If you already own a PS4, though, be sure to check out our regularly updated list of every PS4 game in the Amazon Prime Day sales, which includes slashed prices on Cyberpunk 2077, The Division 2, God of War, and many more, regardless of whether you're based in the US or UK.