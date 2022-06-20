This could be the best gaming headset deal we've seen so far this year

Awesome gaming headset deal alert! Our favourite set of audio givers, the Razer BlackShark V2 can be yours for just $69.99 (down from $100) (opens in new tab) today. If you've been waiting for a headset that'll save you cash as well as get you something awesome, then this is the one to go for.

The BlackShark V2 sits atop our guide to the best gaming headset - and only increases the case for itself when it's at this super low price. Inside the BlackShark V2 you'll find Razer's 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers which produce some of the best game - and other media - audio that I've ever tested when reviewing headsets. It was so impressive it received my first ever perfect score - you can read more about all the ins and outs of it in my full Razer BlackShark V2 review. But the chase that's worth cutting to is that, if you don't mind - or even prefer - a wired headset then this is about as good as it gets, and almost certainly at this price point; it really is, basically, the best gaming headset deal you can get.

With this gaming headset deal, we say that it has returned to its lowest ever price because the BlackShark V2 is not a total stranger to this price point, having been here twice before. However, that was way back in late 2021, and it has not been south of $80 since then (as far as we can tell).

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 | $100 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30; lowest ever price - It's been a while but the BlackShark V2 has returned to its lowest ever price and makes this a hell of a gaming headset deal. The audio quality is so good, and you'll have plenty of tinkering options too in Razer Synapse. There's no RGHB here though - but the helicopter-pilot-inspired design is excellent in and of itself.



