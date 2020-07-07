This cheap Razer Blade 15 deal at Amazon UK expires today: get one of the best gaming laptops for less

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop deal from one of the best manufacturers in the business, we've got a cracking offer lined up for you today on the Razer Blade 15 at Amazon UK. However, right from the off, we have to tell you that this will end at midnight tonight BST.

The crux of the deal is that you're getting a top, top laptop that excels in every field, from one of the best manufacturers of gaming laptops around, for a great value price of just £1,199.99. In this machine, you get a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, an i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD beneath that exquisite Razer chassis that is imbued with the quality we have known to love and expect from the gaming hardware behemoth.

The Razer Blade 15 sits atop our guide to the best gaming laptops. And for good reason: they may be pricey (usually) but these are the best gaming laptops we've had the pleasure of using in recent times. They are seriously that good; exquisitely blending style, build quality, great component and figuration, and excellent displays - this one includes the latter with a 144Hz IPS panel. This laptop also has an SSD slot open so you'll be able to upgrade that immediately too if you wish.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 256B SSD | £1,649 £1,199.99 at Amazon

It really is such great value for money that we wouldn't expect this deal to hang around. While we are seeing a few more laptops sneak under the four-figure mark now with the 1660Ti as their centrepiece, you won't get Razer's quality in those deals. This is bonafide excellent value from the best in the business. And remember, this will end at Midnight tonight (BST).View Deal

