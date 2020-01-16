This cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal gets you a game for just £10 with the console

It's not often that a cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal drops into our lap; Nintendo products are pretty stubborn when it comes to discounts, and this new version of the Switch is no different. Most of the time, that is. You see, Argos is offering a bundle that gives you a select game (including Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Overwatch, or Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2) for only £10 when bought with the console. That means you'll get the console itself with a game of your choice for just £209.99 . This can save you up to £19.99, making it a real bargain and one of the cheapest ways of getting a Switch right now.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal

More cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deals

What's the difference between the Switch Lite and a normal Switch, though? It comes down to cost and size. The new Nintendo Switch Lite is a good £80 less than the original version, and it's a little bit smaller as well (not to mention 22g lighter, as you'd expect from the name). What's more, the controllers are built into the case and it's exclusively used in 'handheld' mode - that means it can't be connected to the TV. As a result, this cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal is the perfect choice for those who want an entry-level system for themselves or their kid.

The money you'll save also leaves you with more cash to invest in Nintendo Switch accessories . For example, the Lite's portability makes grabbing the best Nintendo Switch case a very good idea.