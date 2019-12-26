This cheap gaming TV deal saves you more than £600 on a quality 4K TV - ends today!

This right here is a monstrously cheap gaming TV deal from Amazon UK. Right now you can get a lovely Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K TV for just £509. This is a massive saving of £641 - more than half the price! - and is easily one of the best Boxing Day sales going around right now. However. You will have to act quick as it is only live for today and will end at midnight today UK time.

The TV, as well as being that enormous size has all the hallmarks of a great TV for gaming and watching entertainments. It's got wonderful HDR that will make the 4K resolution of the panel feel like an actively-functioning entertainment wall, let alone TV; it has all the functions of a Smart TV so you can streamline your entertainment setup; there's plenty of ports for all your devices. However, the USP of these TVs is the ambilight feature. This means the TV gives off lighting on its back to enhance what's on screen. Philips says that it will 'take you closer to the action. The created lightshow will emotionalise your TV experience'. Which is fancy talk for increasing your immersion in films, TV and games through the use of lighting. So, overall, the bang to buck ratio here is enormous, and you'll be in massive net profit.

Aside from the size lending itself to being a home's 'main' TV, if you were setting aside 500-odd quid for an extra TV for your house, think about how far this model would make that money go.

We think the 55-inch variant offers great value but there are others on sale too: the biggest TV, the 65-inch model is down to £659; the 50-incher is now £429; and the baby of the bunch, the 43-inch TV is a snip at £389.

Cheap gaming TV deal

This is one of the best Boxing Day deals we've seen thus far, and it's not surprising they've put a timer on it. As such, we'd recommend snapping it up now if you're in any way keen.

If you want to see exactly what we think makes the top televisions for gaming ,then check out rundown of the best gaming TVs you can buy.