This award-winning 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal includes a FREE Nintendo Switch bundle and more

The LG OLED CX series of TVs have been in fine form lately with a bunch of seriously hot discounts as we enter the busiest shopping season of the year and this might just be the best deal yet. The TV that just walked away with our 'Best Gaming TV' award in our inaugural GamesRadar Hardware Awards has had nearly £200 knocked off and now comes with a FREE Nintendo Switch, two games and, if you're quick, maybe even a free pair of LG headphones.

The two games are Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft, so that's plenty to keep you going for a while. Of course, an OLED TV of this quality is going to be amazing for TV and movie content, but if you've recently placed a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order then this is a perfect TV to go with them thanks to that 120Hz refresh rate and exquisite picture quality. The TV also comes with a free five-year guarantee.

To get the free headphones, click the info box on the product listing and it'll tell you how to get them. You'll need the code FREELGFN4 for a start. If you're not fussed about the Switch, there's another offer on the TV alone further down this page. Likewise, if the TV is a bit pricey, but you do want a Switch, Currys has some other offers on today too.

We don't see any of the remaining Amazon Prime Day deals providing anything to beat this today. If this is a bit pricey though, be sure to bookmark our guide to a wider selection of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals, most of which are ending soon.

This top-tier TV offers crisp 4K resolution atop a range of nifty features and other tricks. Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Now TV, Amazon Prime Video, and plenty of other top streaming apps are included. Cinematic HDR is supported, backed up by Dolby Atmos audio, meaning the movies you watch over the winter period will pop visually and sonically. 4K offers 4x the number of pixels as 1080p and there's AI upscaling for non-4K content.

For the gamers among us, LG has a lot on offer: G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency mode are all onboard, meaning games will look smooth and detailed, no matter the console you choose to use. This is a great candidate to pick up now while you wait for your new PS5 or Xbox Series X to arrive, especially as it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz. Your new Nintendo Switch will look amazing on it too of course thanks to the upscaling.

55-inch LG OLED CX TV | Nintendo Switch bundle | £1998 £1508 at Currys

For anyone looking for an OLED TV and a Nintendo Switch - don't forget the console has been very hard to come by over recent months - this is quite simply a smashing deal and we don't see stock lasting long with such a drastic bunch of discounts.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

Not bothered about a Switch bundle? Then this alternate offer can save you a lot of money too. Originally costing £1800 on release, it's been more like £1600 for a while, but this price is the best yet. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John LewisView Deal

So, if you're looking to upgrade your TV setup for gaming, movie watching, or whatever else, you could definitely do worse than LG's fantastic 55-inch 4K TV.