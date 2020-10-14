Currys is shaving money off a range of Nintendo Switch bundles to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Amazon isn't the only one offering great Nintendo Switch bundle deals among he Amazon Prime Day deals, with UK retailers Currys and Argos each presenting a number of attractive bargains for those still interested in picking up Nintendo's home-handheld hybrid.

Given that, just a few months ago, it was next to impossible to even get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, now represents a great time to grab one, especially given how rare it is to find a discount on bundles like these.

Right now, you can save up to £20 on a Nintendo Switch bundle, and each deal comes with a different game to suit all tastes, whether you're desperate to try Ring Fit Adventure, or finally want to get your head down in all things Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Better yet, if you purchase your Nintendo Switch bundle from Currys, you can use the code "GAMINGFREEDEL" at checkout to get free delivery on the package itself, saving you even more money in the process. What's not to like?

Check out the best deals below, and grab yours now.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Neon + Ring Fit Adventure | £359.98 £344.98 at Argos

This bundles includes the improved battery version of the Neon Switch, alongside a copy of Ring Fit Adventure and the Ring Fit Joy-Con device itself, all for less than £345, saving you £15.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon + Animal Crossing: New Horizons| £319.99 £299.99 at Currys

The biggest game of 2020 comes packaged with your very own Neon Nintendo Switch for under £300 at Currys right now, offering a rare saving of £20 on Ninty's best-selling console. Enter the code GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout to get free delivery with it.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Grey + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft | £338.98 £309 at Currys

Save £29.98 on a holy trinity of a Switch bundle, which comes with the neon red variant of the console, Animal Crossing, and the excellent Minecraft.

View Deal

These offers won't last forever, and stock is likely to dry up fast, so take advantage of the deal now while you still can, and be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar+ forever great saving coming out of Amazon Prime Day in the hours ahead.

We've got plenty of other offers lined up for you over the next day or two. It's a great time of year to pick up an Amazon Prime Day TV deal or how about an Amazon Prime Day laptop deals if you need something for gaming or working from home. If you're wanting some headphones for gaming, then get ready for some top bargains in our Prime Day gaming headset deals page.