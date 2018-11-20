This 34-inch ultrawide LG monitor is 46% off... but only for a few hours!

Sometimes it isn’t enough for a monitor to simply be “widescreen.” When you’re scoping out enemy soldiers in Battlefield 5, you want your sights to be as wide as possible, which is why companies like LG have gone out of their way to make ultrawide monitors. Though it’s for more than just gaming the WQHD (3440 x 1440) LG 34UM88C-P in particular is on sale right now for $484.99 from Newegg , 46% less than its sticker price, and it comes with a helping of features we know you’ll appreciate. The only catch is that this deal is only available for the next few hours, so you need to act fast to grab this Black Friday game deal.

For one, this 34-inch IPS panel supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, so it’s capable of matching its refresh rate to the frame rates of your games. Even if your system can’t reach a consistent 60fps, as long as you’re using an AMD Radeon graphics card, you won’t have to worry about any weird distorted images on your screen.

A gaming mode is also in tow with this monitor. Wait – scratch that – three different gaming modes are in place, two of which are intended for first-person shooters while the last is for RTS games. And if you’ve ever been gaming and realized that a scene was too dark, a black stabilizer feature can be turned on to automatically brighten those sequences. No more being gunned down by enemies you never saw coming.

Ideal for streaming your gameplay on Twitch or Mixer, Screen Split 2.0 is in full effect on the LG 34UM88C-P as well. For the uninitiated to LG’s marketing speak, this feature does exactly as its name suggests: it allows you to share your screen real estate with multiple connected devices. So if you have both your console and PC attached, you can see each picture on the same screen, perfect for running XSplit while playing Fortnite natively on your Xbox One or PS4.

Lastly, the now affordable as hell LG 34-UM88C-P has a pair of built-in 7-watt speakers, therefore you don’t even have to buy a headset to get decent sound out of it. You can deploy explosives on your enemy’s missile supply and get the satisfaction of hearing them detonate. Now that’s what we call service.

What’s more, boasting 300 nits of luminance and covering 99% of the sRGB color space, you can be sure that the blast will be bright, colorful and, of course, glorious. As for connectivity, the hulking 18.5-pound monitor we see here has a pair of HDMI 2.0 twins, DisplayPort 1.2 and one USB upstream port in addition to two USB downstreams.

If that checks all the boxes on your dream monitor wish list, might we remind you that the LG 34-UM88C-P is 46% off at the moment? That’s an insane deal on what looks to be a pretty compelling offering. If your New Years’ resolution is 3440 x 1440 pixels, lock down one of these monitors for yourself before someone else takes your spot in line. And if you need it here are the best Black Friday PC deals to help you stock up even more.