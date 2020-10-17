These classic LucasArts games are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

Three classic LucasArts games are on their way to Xbox Game Pass: Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered.

Double Fine Productions' Tim Schafer announced the news on the Xbox Podcast (thanks, VG24/7 ), confirming the three remasters will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC from October 29, 2020.

The games were originally released in the 1990s, and have each gone on to become fan-favourites, with Grim Fandango widely considered to be one of the best games of all time. (GamesRadar+ gave the remaster a 3.5 stars back in 2015, saying that while Grim Fandango is a "fantastic experience" and "a prime example of how video game stories aren't totally bullshit [...] and filled with layers of nuance and actual character development", the many bugs marred the experience.)

More than 15 million people now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. That's up 50 per cent in just about 5 months, as the service only surpassed 10 million subscribers back in April . Microsoft released the new figure for Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers in the same press release where it announced its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax .

With the announcement that future Bethesda titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one , including Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 , and the pending arrival of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November, I can't imagine Xbox Game Pass' growth is about to start slowing down now.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also got an all-new benefit in the form of cloud gaming: more than 150 games are now available for cloud streaming to Android devices, letting both dedicated Xbox fans and folks who don't even own a console or gaming PC alike play wherever they have a decent network connection.

