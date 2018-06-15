There’s a secret Game of Thrones cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story (and there’s no way you spotted it)

As it turns out, Emilia Clarke wasn’t the only Westerosi alumni to show up in a galaxy far, far away during Solo: A Star Wars Story. Qi’ra may have been front and centre alongside the roguish Han, but this Game of Thrones cameo was much harder to spot – even though he was definitely a Good Boy. Slight spoilers for Solo to follow…

As revealed by the Star Wars Show (head to 3:15 in the video above for some doggo delights) the alien creatures that chased Han out of the gates while he and Qi’ra were on the run in Corellia were in fact played by a familiar furry face: Saxon the dog.

Don’t worry, he’s not a household name, but you have seen him before. He plays Nymeria in Game of Thrones, the direwolf who Arya comes across again when she’s lost and alone in the woods during Game of Thrones season 7.

Thought it’d be tricky trying to get a big ol’ dog into costume? You’d be right. Sherri Hazard, key fabricator on the movie, explains: “We first start with a lycra body suit so he gets used to getting in and out of the suit, build everything up very slowly. Once we’ve got that, we start adding muscle shapes and build it up from there.” D’aww.

So, yep, that dog probably has a better life than all of us. And who can blame him? 14/10 would watch again.

I wonder if Saxon will show up in anymore new movies of 2018? Here’s hoping!