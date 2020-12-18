There's a major Rogue One callback in The Mandalorian season 2 finale (spoilers)

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 has arrived – and it features a return more internet-breaking than Boba Fett. We won't go into any more details here because it's a major, major spoiler for the new episode. Turn around now should you not have seen the latest episode of The Mandalorian!

Major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 finale ahead!

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Still here? Then you have witnessed the one and only Luke Skywalker returning in The Mandalorian. The series takes place before the sequel trilogy but after Return of the Jedi, meaning that Luke's about to take Grogu as one of his very first students.

This, of course, raises a few questions about what exactly happened to Grogu after Luke and Kylo Ren fought, leading to the destruction of Luke's Jedi school. But let's not get too caught up in the logistics.

The Mandalorian season 2 finale sees the main gang being hunted by Dark Troopers. Just as they're about to be breached, Luke arrives on an X-Wing and tears his way through the droids. The scene ends with Din Djarin opening the doors and Luke stepping through with steam around him.

Notice anything familiar? The shot of Luke stepping through the doors is eerily similar to a shot of Darth Vader – Luke's father – at the end of Rogue One. See the two shots below and judge for yourself.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney/LucasFilm)

As George Lucas would say: it's like poetry, they rhyme.

Luke re-entering the Star Wars universe in a big way was not the only surprise of the episode. A post-credits scene also revealed that we can expect a Boba Fett spin-off, titled The Book of Boba Fett, to arrive in December 2021. That show joins the already dozens of announced new Star Wars movies and shows coming in the next few years. One last question though: where does CGI Luke Skywalker fit into all this? We'll have to wait and see.