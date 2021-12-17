The Witcher season 2 has a post-credits scene that's a nice surprise from Netflix

Don’t switch off The Witcher season 2 once the credits have rolled. Netflix has a reason to stick around after the conclusion to this year’s journey.

We won’t go into spoilers just yet but, after the first batch of credits for The Witcher season 2, episode 8, a new sequence will start playing. Even we didn’t see this one coming – Netflix auto-skips the credits for you, making this very easy to miss.

Now, what's in The Witcher season 2 post-credits? We have everything you need to know below, but first – spoilers for The Witcher season 2 post-credits scene follow. Proceed at your own caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The world of The Witcher is growing ever larger. The Witcher season 2 post-credits scene is actually a trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Not familiar with Blood Origin? It’s a prequel set 1,200 years before the events of the mainline Witcher series. Here’s the logline from the streamer to get you up to speed.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sophia Brown is the lead and will play Éile, a warrior of the Queen's guard. Another major player is Michelle Yeoh’s Scian, "the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people." Joining the pair is Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, "a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king."

The three are seen together throughout the trailer, with one scene featuring the trio battling several armored soldiers. In another, they're overlooking a hill as ominous clouds and green lightning fork through the sky.

While the show clearly shares some similarities with The Witcher, the timeframe does give it its own identity. This is a time before the 'conjunction of the spheres' and humans came to The Continent. There are no Witchers, too, which makes for an interesting proposition – especially if you take into account Geralt’s words about The Deathless Mother’s origin during the second season.

Throw in all that a hidden history and a more Icelandic-looking landscape compared to the hills and hamlets of the 'present day' Continent and you’ve got all the makings of a beautiful show that’s sure to be a must-watch for Witcher fans.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to debut on Netflix in 2022. For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows. If you’ve finished The Witcher season 2 and still have questions, be sure to catch up with The Witcher season 2 ending explained guide.