The Witcher Netflix series fans are hoping Mark Hamill will play Vesemir in season 2 after old tweet goes viral

With The Witcher Netflix series now available worldwide, fans have been looking for clues regarding season 2. Many have spotted an old tweet by Mark Hamill, who once joked about potentially playing Vesemir, an aged and experienced Witcher who acts as a father figure to Geralt (Henry Cavill's leading hero).

In a Twitter thread dating back to 2018, one Witcher fan calls the character Vesmir "Fatherly", "wise", and "sprightly" among other things. Another fan then brings Hamill into the conversation, saying the Luke Skywalker actor would be their dream casting. And – with the internet being its weird, strange, wonderful self – Hamill actually saw the tweets and replied.

"I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me," he wrote, with a thumbs-up emoji.

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. 👍March 6, 2018

Could this fan-casting come to fruition? With The Witcher Netflix series' first season having come to an end, viewers are praying the show's producers are paying attention. "Holy shit Hamill in this role would be overload," writes one Reddit user in a new thread with over eight thousand upvotes. Another fan adds: "I think I would cry happy tears if this happened."

Meanwhile, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich spoke to GamesRadar+ about her plans for season 2 – including how she and her creative team plan to build on the foundations of the first eight episodes.

“What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two,” Hissrich tells GamesRadar+.

