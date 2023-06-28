There's no doubt that the big question hanging over The Witcher season 3's release is about Henry Cavill's shock exit from the fantasy hit. The actor shared the news last year as Netflix confirmed that in his stead, Liam Hemsworth will play Geralt of Rivia in season 4 and beyond.

Cavill's co-star Anya Chalotra has now shared an interesting element to the story, revealing that she wasn't involved in Hemsworth's casting process.

"We haven’t had a chemistry test. I wasn’t part of that process [of his casting]," the actor told Variety. "But I’m very excited to see what his Geralt is. And only then will we realize what dynamics we have as a group."

This is quite surprising news given that Yennefer and Geralt's relationship is at the forefront of the show – and Cavill and Chalotra's chemistry is one of the strongest parts of the series. I guess though it makes sense given that the actors told GamesRadar+ too that they're yet to meet Hemsworth in person.

When it was announced that Hemsworth was taking on the lead role, a report from Redanian Intelligence suggested that he had come close to landing it back in season one, but Cavill beat him to the punch. However, Cavill himself hasn't shared an explicit reason for his departure either.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill simply said in a statement when the news was announced. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

For more on The Witcher season 3, stay tuned for more exclusive insight at GamesRadar+. In the meantime, check out the best Netflix shows you can stream right now.