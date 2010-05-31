The Week In Sci-Fi

A bank holiday week of science fiction and fantasy, including the return of Chuck
MONDAY 28 MAY
- It's a bank holiday so don't go to work. That would be mad.
- SEASON FINALE! See the last-ever FlashForward (we'd like to say you were cut down in your prime, but...) on Five at 9pm.
- SEASON PREMIERE! The third season of Chuck makes its UK debut on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Going Postal concludes on Sky1 at 6pm.
- Expand your DVD/Blu-ray collection (delete as appropriate) with The Book Of Eli or Daybreakers – or indeed both.
- SEASON PREMIERE! The first season of Blake's 7: The Early Years kicks off on BBC Radio 7 at 6.30pm. It continues at the same time throughout the week.
TUESDAY 1 JUNE
- Why would you want to leave the house when you've got Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, V on Syfy at 10pm, and the penultimate episode of Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm. The Vampire Diaries is taking a week off on ITV2 – you'll have to make do with Grimefighters .
WEDNESDAY 2 JUNE
- SFX 197 is on sale today . This is a good thing.
- More Supernatural action on Living at 9pm.
THURSDAY 3 JUNE
- SEASON PREMIERE! (ALMOST) BBC Three's running a pilot season like the one that spawned Being Human , and the first offering is the fantastic, Paul Cornell-scripted medical horror Pulse . Make sure you watch it at 9pm. (You can see it online now – and make sure you tell the Beeb how great it is so they commission it for a whole series.)
- More fantasy shenanigans from Legend Of The Seeker on Syfy at 8pm, followed by the laughable Painkiller Jane at 10pm. It really is that bad.
- Today’s new books include Stephen Baxter’s Stone Spring and Mira Grant’s Feed .
- Rachel Caine signs Kiss Of Death , the latest in her Morgansville Vampire series, at London’s Forbidden Planet .
- See the cast of V answering questions at the Apple Store on Regent Street in London from 7pm.
FRIDAY 4 JUNE
- Was all that fuss about DVD release windows worthwhile? Probably not, but Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland (undeservedly the sixth film to pass $1 billion at the worldwide box office) is out on DVD and Blu-ray today.
- Mark Charan Newton’s second Legends Of The Red Sun novel, City Of Ruin , arrives in bookshops.
SATURDAY 5 JUNE
- A triple helping of Doctor Who today. Not only do you get Matt Smith’s next adventure at 6.40pm on BBC One (he's meeting Vincent Van Gogh tonight), and your usual fix of Confidential on BBC Three straight after, the first of The Adventure Games will be available to download .
- Stephenie Meyer returns to the Twilight universe with novella The Short Second Life Of Bree Tanner . We can't see it doing very well, but good luck to Ms Meyer – she's stuck with the writing thing and success is bound to come to her eventually.
- Catch the Sci-Fi South Collectors Fair in Bournemouth.
SUNDAY 6 JUNE
- Misfits , Being Human and True Blood are all up for awards at this year's Bafta Television Awards . Catch them on BBC One at 8pm. Meanwhile, former Heroes star James Kyson-Lee takes to the field in Soccer Aid on ITV1 at 6pm.