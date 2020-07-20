The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman off update on the Rick Grimes movie trilogy

With only a few days left to go until Comic-Con @ Home, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has offered an update on the Walking Dead movies.

Speaking at an event celebrating the company he co-founded, Skybound, Kirkman revealed that work continues on the upcoming trilogy, which will centre on Rick Grimes following his departure from the main series.

"There's tons of stuff going on behind the scenes," Kirkman said as Skybound: Past, Present, and Future, according to IGN. "I don't want anyone to think that we're just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end."



"I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better," he continued. "I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we're getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it's perfect.



"But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie."

Grimes was last seen being evacuated away on a helicopter after surviving an explosion. During Danai Gurira's last episode as Michonne, the character discovered evidence that Grimes may be alive, and is expected to also appear in the movies.

Meanwhile, the main Walking Dead series has been put on pause due to the ongoing pandemic, with the season 10 finale delayed until later in the year. The Walking Dead will feature heavily at Comic-Con @ Home on Thursday, July 24, as will Fear the Walking Dead. Before then, read our ranking of all the best Walking Dead episodes.