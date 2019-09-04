The quality ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset is down to its lowest ever price of $135

It's only September but there area still some quality deals coming out for gaming hardware. If you're looking for a cheap gaming headset, today brings with it a premium deal on a premium bit of kit: the ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset is down to its lowest ever price on both sides of the pond: at Amazon US the headset is down to $135 and over in Britain, the headset is down to £170 on Amazon UK. These prices represent a 25% saving for our US readers, and a 6% reduction for those in the UK. The latter is not mind-blowing, we know, but it does still bring the headset down to its lowest ever price which still makes it attractive.

I reviewed this headset for our sister site PC Gamer and, let me tell you, it is excellent. The ASUS ROG Delta is compatible with mobile, PC, PS4 and Switch and offers Hi-Res audio of incredible detail courtesy of its quad-DAC set up within the headset, alongside its 50mm neodymium drivers. It's a USB-C headset but has a converter to make it compatible with plenty of devices (sorry - it doesn't work with Xbox One), and the RGB lighting is a pretty fun aesthetic too. ASUS' PC software is genuinely useful too and will make it easier to hone the headset for exactly what you want when gaming on your PC. But whatever you use the Delta headset with, the headline is the sheer quality of audio and range of sound you'll get. Its premium list price and build quality are mirrored by its sheer excellence and clarity in audio. From audio boomers like Doom, to live games like The Division 2 and Apex Legends, the ASUS ROG Delta will serve you well.

ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset | £170 at Amazon UK (save 6%)

By no means as much of a discount for our UK readers but this is still the headset's lowest ever UK price and is worth paying attention to if you've been saving up for a premium set.

To flesh out your research for headset competitors to the Delta, check out our picks for the best PS4 headsets and also the best PC headset for gaming. This will help you round off your information gathering and provide some useful comparison and reference points too. If you're an Xbox owner, this headset won't work for you, so check out our guide to the best Xbox One headsets instead.

