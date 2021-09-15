The PS5 SSD bay is now open to all - here are the top sticks available

A new update rolling out across PS5 systems today will allow all users to expand their console's storage with a third party SSD stick. That means it's time to choose your PS5 SSD, and there are plenty of options on the market these days.

Sony has a strict set of requirements for its SSD bay. Third party sticks need a read speed of at least 5,500MB/s with a PCIe Gen4 interface, among other specs listed below. Some of the top storage brands have been developing compatible models (or adjusting their current products) to meet these specs, but it's well worth checking before heading to checkout.

Access to additional internal SSD storage comes as part of an update for all users, whereas previously such expansion was limited to beta testers. It's going to be a big day for PS5 owners looking to get as much out of their console as possible, then, and we expect that some of the best PS5 SSDs will be flying off the shelves over the course of the next few hours.

That's why we're bringing you all the PS5 SSDs that are currently available right here, from the WD Black SN850 (Cerny's personal stick) to the Samsung 980 Pro and Crucial's P5 Plus. Some of these models come with their own heatsinks attached, but others will require an after-market option. When picking your heatsink, pay attention to its height, as there's only 2.45mm of space below the SSD and 8mm above spare.

The best PS5 SSDs available today

PS5 SSD requirements

You can't just sling any old stick into the open slot, a PS5 SSD needs to fit Sony's list of requirements to be usable with the console. Thankfully, many top brands have already released compatible products, or slightly modified existing devices, to make sure they're ready for the next generation. It's worth making sure that any PS5 SSDs your considering follow the specs below.

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

PS5 SSD compatible heatsinks

If you've picked up a PS5 SSD that requires additional cooling, you'll want to make sure the heatsink you choose fits the bay of the console itself. You'll find some compatible models just below.

US:

UK:

