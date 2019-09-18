The new Link's Awakening Story Trailer features a gorgeous original song with lyrics

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and it features a familiar song from the series beautifully reimagined with English lyrics and vocals gorgeous enough to make the most battle-hardened Zelda fans shed tears of wistful joy. Even if the trailer is a tad brief at just 30 seconds, it's more than worth a click if only for the ear candy.
The music in the new Story Trailer for Zelda Link's Awakening is a modern rendition of Ballad of the Wind Fish from the original Link's Awakening. It's also the first time English-language lyrics and vocals have been set to the melody, with the Japanese version having released a couple weeks back. It's hard to interpret some of the lyrics, but here's what I came up with:
Sleep as wake
Dreams will fade
Although we cling fast
Was it real
What we saw
And believe
Lost in dreams
We sleep on
Tossing and turning
Stay with me…
I suppose we should also talk about what's actually happening in the trailer. As mentioned earlier, it's a very short video, and though it's labeled a "Story Trailer," there isn't a lot here that expands on what we already know having played the original game and watched 30 minutes of gameplay footage at Gamescom. Still, the lovely music was a welcome surprise. And besides, the game comes out Friday, so it's not like we'll be waiting long.
Link's Awakening is just one of the most exciting games coming to Switch in 2019 and beyond.