The new Link's Awakening Story Trailer features a gorgeous original song with lyrics

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and it features a familiar song from the series beautifully reimagined with English lyrics and vocals gorgeous enough to make the most battle-hardened Zelda fans shed tears of wistful joy. Even if the trailer is a tad brief at just 30 seconds, it's more than worth a click if only for the ear candy.

The music in the new Story Trailer for Zelda Link's Awakening is a modern rendition of Ballad of the Wind Fish from the original Link's Awakening. It's also the first time English-language lyrics and vocals have been set to the melody, with the Japanese version having released a couple weeks back. It's hard to interpret some of the lyrics, but here's what I came up with:

Sleep as wake

Dreams will fade

Although we cling fast

Was it real

What we saw

And believe

Lost in dreams

We sleep on

Tossing and turning

Stay with me…

I suppose we should also talk about what's actually happening in the trailer. As mentioned earlier, it's a very short video, and though it's labeled a "Story Trailer," there isn't a lot here that expands on what we already know having played the original game and watched 30 minutes of gameplay footage at Gamescom . Still, the lovely music was a welcome surprise. And besides, the game comes out Friday, so it's not like we'll be waiting long.