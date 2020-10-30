The Mandalorian season 2 premiere features an unlikely link to Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere is filled with secrets upon secrets. There’s already a big reveal teased in its closing moments and, now, one that will get fans of the original Star Wars trilogy hot under the space collar: an unlikely callback to Return of the Jedi present throughout the episode.

Did you notice that barman serving drinks in Mos Pelgo? While most of the residents in the mining outpost are human, the distinctive-looking alien with braids sure sticks out. He’s actually a Weequay.

If you’re not familiar with the name, you might want to scour the background of Jabba’s Palace in Star Wars: Episode 6 again. Weequays often do the crime lord’s bidding, with one even holding Luke captive as a skiff guard on Jabba’s ship.

While that may have ended up with Boba Fett taking a trip into the Sarlaac Pit – a curiously-timed Easter egg, given season 2’s events so far – this Weequay seems a lot more benevolent and perhaps grateful that Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal saved his life.

It’s unknown if we’ll see the Weequay moving forward, though it’s indicative of how The Mandalorian has handled the franchise so far. There’s so much love, care, and reverence dotted throughout, that each episode becomes a treasure hunt for Star Wars fans new and old alike. This, however, is certainly one of the deepest cuts so far. And only the tip of the iceberg…

Want to know when the next episode airs? Check out The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.