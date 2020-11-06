The Mandalorian brings back one guest star in surprise season 2 return

Wondered who that droid was in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2? If you skipped the “Previously On” segment on Disney Plus or if just couldn’t place the voice of the broken junkheap, then you might not have cottoned on to the fact that a certain guest star returned from the first season.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 follow…

Say hello (again) to Q9-0. Or “Zero.” It’s a slightly shocking return too, given that he was seemingly destroyed last season.

(Image credit: Disney)

As a refresher: Zero turned on Mando during a prison break and was killed for his troubles during the sixth episode of the show last year. He has been hung in storage on Mando’s ship (Razor Crest) ever since.

Fast forward to The Mandalorian season 2. Mando’s increasingly cramped ship now has a passenger, as well as a vat full of her eggs/snacks (depending on if you’re Baby Yoda).

In a surprising turn, the Frog Lady – to give her an unofficial title – managed to tinker with the destroyed droid to access its vocabulator.

Then, in a strangely heartfelt moment, the Passenger was able to be understood. Hilariously, it was through Q9-0’s voice actor Richard Ayoade – best known for his role in the IT Crowd.

With Zero returning alongside everything and everyone from Boba Fett, to Anakin’s podracer, and even an obscure Return of the Jedi race, it’s proof that – for some in a galaxy far, far away – no one’s ever really gone.

Find out when the next episode drops on Disney Plus with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.