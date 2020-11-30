The Mandalorian might have included another key Clone Wars character with Ahsoka

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5 saw plenty of big reveals, including the introduction of Ahsoka Tano in live-action for the first time, a Grand Admiral Thrawn reference, and even the surprise of Baby Yoda’s real name, Grogu. One small detail many might have missed, however, is the potential inclusion of another animated Star Wars character.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we meet the Daughter from the planet Mortis – an embodiment of the Light side of the Force. Her brother, the Son, is the Dark side, and the Father of them both keeps the balance between them. Anakin Skywalker is lured to their planet in the hopes that he would take the Father’s place – however, when the Son tries to kill the Father, the Daughter is accidentally killed. After Ahsoka was also apparently killed by the Son, the Daughter’s life essence was used to revive her.

Then, Morai the convor (a bird that looks more or less exactly like an owl) appears in Star Wars: Rebels. She has a connection to the Daughter, and could even be the being herself in another form. Morai is often at Ahsoka’s side, and is present at many important events in the series. It seems she’s still following Ahsoka even now – the bird can be seen sitting on a tree branch while Mando searches for the former-Jedi.

Last #TheMandalorian tweet: DID ANYONE CATCH MORAI SITTING ON THE BRANCH?! pic.twitter.com/R6hgBt5LPINovember 27, 2020

(At 15 mins in) I think we also see Morai from Rebels and Clone Wars right before Mando meets Ahsoka. She was known as the Sister in CW and reappeared as an owl in Rebels. We see her appear at prominent events in both CW and rebels. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/5iYciy88jDNovember 27, 2020

(The tweet above mistakenly refers to the Daughter as the Sister.)

While it’s possible the creature could just be a random bird, it seems unlikely that this could be anyone but Morai considering Dave Filoni – showrunner on Clone Wars and Rebels – both wrote and directed the episode. It's probably a long shot that Morai will have much of a part to play in The Mandalorian, but it’s still reassuring to know she continues to look out for her old friend.

